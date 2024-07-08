Wood Mackenzie says that solar will account for 59% of new renewables between 2024 and 2033. China is expected to drive the growth, accounting for half of new solar deployment over the projected time period. Solar developers are expected to install 3. 8 TW (AC) of global capacity between 2024 and 2033, according to the latest forecast from Wood Mackenzie. The analysts predict that new wind and solar installations will reach a combined 5. 4 TW, taking the cumulative global total of the two technologies to 8 TW by 2033. Energy storage capacity, excluding pumped hydro, is also expected to grow by ...

