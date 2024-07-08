Marvion Inc.: Marvion announced the appointment of new CEO

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc., (OTC: MVNC), a leading innovator in blockchain technology, is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Chan Sze Yu as the CEO of the group.

Mr. Chan has over 20+ years of practical experiences in the furniture and logistics industries. At the age 39, while still young and energetic, Mr. Chan has been holding operational management position in local top home furniture and appliances sales and distributor DSC Direct Sale Centre and other furniture companies during his early career years. Mr. Chan founded Ocean Transportation Development Ltd. in 2017 to start his entrepreneur journey, and later founded KSK Logistics Limited in 2023. Before joining Marvion, Mr. Chan is also holding CEO positions at Furniture Station, M2 Home, Power King Cross Border Company Limited and a few other furniture and logistics companies. Mr. Chan has extensive experience and knowledge in the consumer markets as well as cross-border logistics operations.

"I am excited to have this opportunity to join the Marvion group," said Mr. Chan Sze Yu. "I am looking forward to contribute to the growth of the group in expanding into more profitable business opportunities. DOT is a new technological platform and product which still need some more times for the market to understand and adopt, and be able to fully utilize its functions and values. We will build up a company which include something which the market needs us today, while continue to develop business, technology and market for the future. As the CEO, my goal is very simple, to increase the share values of our shareholders and investors. We will be announcing a number of new business development plan and actions shortly which we believe they will be welcomed by our shareholders and the market. We are doing something which the markets need to use and be serviced under the current market and economic conditions, both in the B2B and B2C scopes."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that MVNC is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Marvion?. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in MVNC's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 16, 2024. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. MVNC undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About Marvion Inc.

Marvion Inc. is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

It is one of the first public-listed Web 3.0 group with market-leading technologies and ecosystem that aims to be the driver behind the world's transition into Web 3.0. We offer services, access and content and provide the necessary tools for creators to create unique content in the Web 3.0.

