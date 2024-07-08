Vera Neumann, Inc.: Original Creations of Vera Neumann to Be Showcased at The Hamptons Fine Art Fair in NY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / The original creations of Vera Neumann (July 24, 1907 - June 15, 1993) - artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and American icon - will be presented by The Vera Neumann Archive at The Hamptons Fine Art Fair from July 11 to July 14, 2024. Vera's work, enjoyed by hundreds of millions worldwide, will be showcased, offering a rare glimpse into her timeless artistry. The exhibition will feature an extensive collection of over 75 original Vera creations. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse array of her works, including vibrant florals, striking geometrics, and mesmerizing abstracts.





Vera Neumann





This carefully curated selection exhibits Vera's resonant artistry, highlighting her mastery of watercolor and screen printing. Each piece reflects her unique ability to blend color, form, and emotion, offering a comprehensive view of her contributions to the world of art and design. Vera is known for her ebullient and brightly-colored florals, playful animals, sunbursts, and geometric designs of the '60s and '70s. Many will doubtless remember her breezy and chic scarves, linens, and tableware that are now synonymous with the era in which they were created.

In 1970, Vera held her first exhibition at the Emile Walter Galleries at 121 East 57th Street. Selecting her 50 favorite pieces, the event attracted collectors from across the country, with John Lennon being Vera's very first customer.

Of note, Perry Ellis, while serving as Vera's designer and VP of Merchandizing is quoted in 1985 as remarking "[Vera is] an American Sonia Delaunay, especially in her color sense," and many agree with and recognize the connection made in those acknowledgments.

Independent Art Advisor & Curator for this exhibition, Mrs. April Richon Jacobs, previously at Christie's and now based in Austin says, "Vera was visually very inventive, having trained alongside other women artists like Lee Krasner in NY at the Cooper Union. Women artists of the 1950s and 60s should be celebrated!"

This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of American history. Vera's original art will be available for enjoyment and acquisition at an exclusive exhibition for the first time in nearly a decade. Many of these extraordinary pieces have never been seen by or offered to the public. We invite art enthusiasts, investors, and dedicated Vera collectors to join us in this unique event, helping to preserve and celebrate her remarkable legacy.

"Vera's life was an extraordinary journey. Her work inspires so much joy and happiness. Our goal is to bring that joy and happiness back into this world. We hope you'll visit us at the fair to learn more about our plans to bring Vera back into your life." - Tiffany Salyards, President and Trustee of The Vera Neumann Archive.

Contact Information

Greg Sharp

President & Brand Manager

greg@veraneumann.com

5122936144

SOURCE: Vera Neumann, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.