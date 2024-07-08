Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Statement Regarding Media Speculation

DJ Statement Regarding Media Speculation

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Statement Regarding Media Speculation 08-Jul-2024 / 15:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 8 July 2024 Metro Bank Holdings PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ON MARKET ABUSE, AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Statement Regarding Media Speculation The Board of Metro Bank Holdings PLC ("Metro Bank") confirms that it is in discussions regarding a potential disposal of residential mortgage loans originated by Metro Bank. There is no certainty that a transaction will be agreed, or as to the terms of any such transaction. The person responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of Metro Bank is Stephanie Wallace, General Counsel. Enquiries: Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations IR@metrobank.plc.uk Metro Bank Media Relations Mona Patel +44 (0) 7815 506845 pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk Teneo Haya Herbert-Burns/Anthony DiNatale +44 (0)7342 031051/ +44 (0)7880 715975 metrobank@teneo.com Important notices This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: DIS TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 332763 EQS News ID: 1941763 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

