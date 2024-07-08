Anzeige
Montag, 08.07.2024
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
08.07.24
08:10 Uhr
0,420 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4180,45418:17
Dow Jones News
08.07.2024 17:28 Uhr
231 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Statement Regarding Media Speculation

DJ Statement Regarding Media Speculation 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Statement Regarding Media Speculation 
08-Jul-2024 / 15:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
      Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
8 July 2024 
 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 
596/2014 ON MARKET ABUSE, AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
 
Statement Regarding Media Speculation 
 
The Board of Metro Bank Holdings PLC ("Metro Bank") confirms that it is in discussions regarding a potential disposal 
of residential mortgage loans originated by Metro Bank. 
There is no certainty that a transaction will be agreed, or as to the terms of any such transaction. 
The person responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of Metro Bank is Stephanie Wallace, General 
Counsel. 
Enquiries: 
Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations 
IR@metrobank.plc.uk 
Metro Bank Media Relations 
Mona Patel 
+44 (0) 7815 506845 
pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk 
Teneo 
Haya Herbert-Burns/Anthony DiNatale 
+44 (0)7342 031051/ +44 (0)7880 715975 
metrobank@teneo.com 
Important notices 
This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of 
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the 
solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. 
This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute or form part of any 
offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in 
any jurisdiction. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: DIS 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  332763 
EQS News ID:  1941763 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1941763&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2024 10:56 ET (14:56 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
