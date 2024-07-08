Tax990 Celebrates Record 990 Season: Clients Praise E-Filing Features And Exceptional Support

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / Tax990, a leading IRS Authorized e-file provider, is proud to announce a record-breaking 990 filing season. With an unprecedented number of nonprofits utilizing Tax990's advanced e-filing platform, the company has received widespread acclaim for its user-friendly features and exceptional customer support.

As the 2024 filing deadline approached, Tax990 experienced a surge in demand, reflecting the growing trust and reliance that nonprofits place on its services. Clients from across the country have praised the platform's intuitive design, which simplifies the complex process of filing IRS Form 990 and its variants. This milestone underscores Tax990's commitment to providing nonprofits with the tools they need to meet their compliance requirements efficiently and accurately.

"Our goal has always been to make the filing process as seamless as possible for our clients," replied Agie Sundaram, CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises (parent company of Tax990). "This record season is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. We are thrilled to see so many organizations benefiting from our platform and the exceptional support we provide."

Key Features of Tax990's E-Filing Platform:

User-Friendly Interface: Designed with ease of use in mind, Tax990's platform guides users through each step of the filing process, ensuring that all necessary information is accurately captured.

Advanced Error Checking: The built-in audit feature automatically checks for common errors, helping filers avoid mistakes that could lead to delays or penalties.

Flexible Filing Options: Whether clients need to file Form 990 , 990-EZ , 990-N , or 990-PF , Tax990 offers comprehensive support for all variants, accommodating organizations of all sizes and complexities.

Secure and Reliable: With top-notch security measures in place, clients can trust that their sensitive financial data is protected throughout the filing process.

Exceptional Customer Support: Tax990's dedicated support team is available via phone, chat, and email to assist clients with any questions or concerns, providing personalized and timely assistance.

Nonprofits that have used Tax990 this season have expressed high satisfaction, highlighting the platform's efficiency and the peace of mind it provides. Many clients have noted the significant time savings and reduced stress associated with filing their returns through Tax990.

Client Testimonials

"Back in 2020 when the IRS said Tax Return Form 990 PF had to be electronically submitted, I looked everywhere I could think of to determine how I was supposed to do this. The IRS was of no help, neither were local accounting firms and finally one day when I was looking online, another individual said just Google online tax firms. Your organization was one of the ones I discovered and knowing I had to choose, I chose Express Tax Exempt, now Tax990 . The experience was beyond great. I had used TurboTax for years for my personal tax reporting. I found your Form 990 PF to be very user friendly and complete. My initial concern was how I was going to attach all the required attachments. You made them part of the return and it was a piece of cake. You were very responsive to any questions I had. I love that the return is processed to determine any errors that I might have before submitting to the IRS. You are doing a wonderful job helping us stay in compliance with the law."

"I am completely satisfied with my services. The software was very user-friendly. I'm already looking forward to filing next year because I had no heartaches or headaches. Worth every penny!"

"Switched from TaxAct and the very best decision EVER! Thank you. Great customer service, very user friendly."

"As always the process is painless, fast, and as a non-profit we appreciate the low cost for all that is provided. The automatic features during entry and the audit feature are fantastic. Being able to just partially preload the current form with prior years return data is one of those features that helps tremendously."

About Tax990

Tax 990 is the premier, IRS-authorized e-file provider of nonprofit tax forms. Tax990 provides solutions for nonprofits that are required to file Form 990-N , 990-EZ , 990 , 990-PF , 990-T , California Form CA-199 , and Form 1120-POL 8038-CP with the IRS. With advanced features and affordable pricing, the goal of Tax990 is to help nonprofits file easily, so they can continue to keep doing good.

About SPAN Enterprises

Based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has been developing industry-leading software solutions for IRS e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises suite of products includes TaxBandits , Tax990 , ACAwise , ExpressExtension , 123PayStubs , and TruckLogics .

For all media inquiries, please contact Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer, at stephanie@spanenterprises.com .

SOURCE: Tax990

