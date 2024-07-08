Smith-Midland Corporation: Easi-Set Worldwide Develops New J-J Hook MASH 16 Low-Profile Barrier

Easi-Set Worldwide a subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), has developed a J-J Hook Low-Profile Portable Concrete Barrier. The Company has been issued a provisional patent from the US Patent Office, has successfully crash-tested the barrier to the MASH 16 TL2 guidelines, and obtained a Federal Highway Association (FHWA) Letter of Eligibility (B-379).

"This new low-profile barrier provides road users, workers, and pedestrians with improved visibility and positive protection. This barrier is a much safer and faster system for workers in the field to install and also provides significant monetary savings to the State DOTs and the FHWA due to the reduced cost of manufacturing and installation," said Art Miles, President, Easi-Set Industries.

All Smith-Midland proprietary infrastructure products are based on the principle of ongoing innovative development that protects and saves lives and this new product does just that. This particular barrier stands out from other low-profile barrier, because the Easi-Set J-J Hook allows installation without extra connection hardware, making it safer for the workers to install.

To learn more about using J-J Hooks Low Profile Portable Barrier, or any of our barrier products, for your next project, or to inquire about becoming a licensee, contact Easi-Set Worldwide at 540-439-8911 or email info@easiset.com.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries. Management and the board own approximately five percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and Concrete Safety Systems, our J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental division.

About Easi-Set Worldwide

Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information regarding licensing or sales, please call (540) 439-8911 or visit www.easiset.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, inflationary factors including potential recession, general business, and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

