Scailyte AG: Scailyte Strengthens Its Leadership

Scailyte appoints Tim Foley as Chief Business Officer, Jean-Pierre Rosat as Executive Chair, and Darrin Crisitello as member of the BoD

BASEL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / Scailyte, a pioneer in single-cell and AI-driven biomarker discovery, is proud to announce the addition of three new members to its leadership team and BoD as the company continues to grow its business and to expand its presence in North America.

Scailyte has appointed Tim Foley, based in Chicago, as its new Chief Business Officer. With two decades of experience in strategic leadership roles at Takeda and Astellas, as well as emerging AI/ML life science startups, Tim is a renowned veteran in the industry and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. His proven track record of successfully leading strategic initiatives, combined with his commitment to biomarker-driven drug development, makes him the ideal leader of Scailyte's growth strategy. His strategic vision and hands-on approach will play a vital role in propelling Scailyte to new heights.

Dr. Jean-Pierre Rosat, based in Switzerland, and General Partner at 4FOX ventures, becomes Executive Chair and will support the company with fundraising and strategic initiatives. Jean-Pierre has a strong scientific background and was a serial medtech entrepreneur with multiple exits for two decades. In 2017 Jean-Pierre co-founded a medtech and AI-focused venture fund based in Switzerland and has been driving multiple investments in the past seven years.

Additionally, Scailyte is welcoming Darrin Crisitello, based in the USA and Chief Commercial Officer of Quanterix, to the company's Board of Directors. Darrin is an experienced commercial executive in the diagnostics and life science industry. Before joining the diagnostics company Quanterix, Darrin has driven the commercial growth of Mission Bio, Natera and Color Health, launching multiple genetic testing products, as well as the first DNA-based single-cell sequencing platform.

Scailyte expresses its immense gratitude to Pascal Koenig and Anna Sumarey who have been invaluable members of the company's board for their exceptional contributions to Scailyte. Their exemplary leadership, valuable insights, and vast experience have been instrumental in shaping the company strategy and have significantly advanced Scailyte's mission.

Peter Nestorov, Co-Founder and CEO of Scailyte, comments: "In the past two years, Scailyte has gained solid commercial traction and I am very excited about having Tim Foley and Darrin Crisitello, two experienced commercial leaders devoted to precision medicine, join Scailyte to drive and support our commercial growth. Further, I am delighted to work alongside our new Executive Chair, Jean-Pierre Rosat, with whom I share the passion of building and growing innovative life science companies."

The company remains committed to advancing the field of precision medicine with single-cell multi-omics analysis, artificial intelligence, and a dedication to high quality and value for the patients.

About Scailyte

Scailyte is a leading biomarker and companion diagnostics company. It leverages its AI-driven translational platform and single-cell multi-omics data to identify ultra-sensitive biomarker signatures and cell functionality states. The performance of ScaiVision has been demonstrated in multiple projects with Biotech, Pharma and academic partners.

Contact Information

Peter Nestorov

Founder & CEO

contact@scailyte.com

SOURCE: Scailyte AG

View the original press release on newswire.com.