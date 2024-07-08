Ateliere Creative Technologies Announces Acquisition of Agile Live to Reduce Costs for Producing Live Events

Acquisition of Agile Live Reduces Global Live TV Production Costs for News, Sports, and Events

CENTURY CITY, CA and BILBAO, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading GenAI media software solutions company, and Agile Content , a leading TV platform operations and technology company, jointly announce Ateliere's acquisition of Agile Live , the innovative cloud live TV production platform. Agile Live revolutionizes live TV and video content production for broadcasters, sports producers, and global newsrooms by utilizing next-generation software architecture and cloud technology thereby reducing costs by up to 70%. This acquisition marks a significant shift from traditional reliance on proprietary and costly custom hardware solutions to more cost-effective, scalable, and flexible IP-based systems.

"Agile Live strategically enhances a broadcaster's capacity and streamlines the production of live content, substantially enriching the array of real-time entertainment accessible to consumers," said Dan Goman, CEO and founder of Ateliere Creative Technologies. "With this acquisition, we are revolutionizing the live production content industry to deliver enhanced real-time content directly to consumers. It underscores Ateliere's unwavering commitment to innovation, a hallmark of our reputation in the industry."

The Agile Live software is utilized by top broadcasters like Sveriges Television (SVT) in Sweden. SVT has employed this technology for major sports events, reducing the amount of on-site equipment needed, streamlining workflows, and lowering overall production costs.

"SVT is at the forefront of broadcast technology innovation. We are building the software defined infrastructure that will support our business for many years, and the Agile Live system plays a key role in helping us deliver that vision," said Dennis Buhr, Head of Production Development at SVT. "Our goal is to lower the technical and operational cost per produced hour to half or less of current levels, and we are excited about collaborating with Ateliere to further enhance the reach and capabilities of the system."

Koldo Unanue, Agile Content CEO, said, "With Ateliere's established portfolio, organizational strength, and market presence, the conditions are ideal for the technology and team to expand rapidly and achieve global success. We are eager to explore how our complementary portfolios and capabilities can advance our partnership, leading to the creation of new innovative solutions."

This acquisition includes a highly experienced team of live production software engineers based in Stockholm, Sweden, who will join Ateliere.

Wolfson Partners LLC served as Ateliere's financial advisor.

About Ateliere Creative Technologies

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading GenAI cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers media companies and content creators to more effectively reach consumers on a global scale. Ateliere is part of the AWS Partner Network and AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft.

About Agile Content

Agile Content is an international technology company that offers end-to-end solutions for the provision of pay TV services over the Internet. Its customers include telecommunications service providers, content generators, broadcasters and multimedia content management companies. Agile Content's portfolio ranges from fully managed TV services to SaaS applications and infrastructure platforms, providing a competitive and comprehensive portfolio of innovative, cost-effective and scalable products for its customers' and partners' TV business. Agile Content has a team of 290 professionals distributed in 15 countries, has more than two decades of experience serving more than 120 global clients covering the entire content value chain with a holistic approach, and already reaches more than 50 million households around the world that watch television through one of its technologies. With headquarters in Bilbao and R&D centers in Brazil, Spain and Sweden, it centralizes and coordinates R&D&I activities, collaborating with a diverse ecosystem of international companies to develop and drive innovations that will revolutionize the television experience in the coming decades. Founded in 2007, Agile Content has been listed on the BME Growth market since 2015.

About SVT

Sveriges Television (SVT) is the Swedish public service television company with the widest range of programming of all TV companies in Sweden. SVT's vision is to contribute to a more inquisitive, informed Sweden and the company's aim is to create content that engages, entertains and enriches - in the service of the public.

