Michael Roth and Michael Schulman Headline 2024 Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Ceremony

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / Michael Roth, Vice President of Communications for AEG, and Michael Schulman, CEO of the Anaheim Ducks, were selected for the highest honor of the Eli Sherman Pillar of Achievement Award by the Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

Each of these respected executives were honored during the Southern California Sports Hall of Fame's annual dinner ceremony along with many other Jewish sports legends with ties to southern California on Sunday night, June 30 at the Skirball Cultural Center in West Los Angeles.

Some of the other most noted honorees for 2024 awards are former UCLA football standout Josh Rosen and University of Michigan Rose placekicker Hayden Epstein who competed in this year's Rose Bowl. Also honored was Olympic high jumper and United States Track Hall of Fame member Dwight Stones, plus championship tennis player Larry Nagler, who like Rosen, Roth and Stones also attended UCLA. Northwestern NCAA championship diver Olivia Rosendahl, who like Rosen was a former Jewish HS Athlete of the Year, was also recognized.

Top coaches that were honored include Jon Palarz (basketball), David Lertzman (gymnastics), Ross Sinclair (water polo) along with other athletes with southern California roots Jodi Borenstein(softball) and Brett Sterling (hockey). Sports medicine doctor Aurelia Nattiv, who has served USA Track & Field and media members Josh Rawitch & Ted Sobel, was also honored.

The complete list of honorees, including our 2024 HS selections include:

2023-24 HONOREES: Michael Roth & Michael Schulman, Eli Sherman Pillar of Achievement; Jason Hirsh, Baseball; Jon Palarz, Basketball; David Lertzman, Coaching; Olivia Rosendahl, Diving; Hayden Epstein & Josh Rosen, Football; Brett Sterling, Ice Hockey; Josh Rawitch & Ted Sobel, Media; Jodi Borenstein, Softball; Aurelia Nattiv, Sports Medicine; Larry Nagler, Tennis; Ross Sinclair, Water Polo; Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park HS Athlete of the Year; Yalee Schwartz, Shalhevet HS Athlete of the Year; Jake Lancer, Harvard-Westlake HS Allan Malamud Journalism Award.

2024 Southern California Jewish Sports Hall Of Fame inductees.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on accesswire.com