Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2024) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) ("Oracle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the quotation of the Company's common shares have been upgraded to the OTCQB in the United States effective July 8, 2024.

Investors can find quotes and current financial disclosures for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ORLCF/overview.

About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a mining royalty company spun out from Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) in 2022.

