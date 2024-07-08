LLumin and Azuga Join Forces to Revolutionize Fleet Management: Enhanced Safety, Boosted Efficiency, and Reduced Downtime

Predictive Maintenance Power Meets Fleet Management - LLumin and Azuga Partner for a Smarter Future

SPRINGFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / LLumin, a premier CMMS (computerized maintenance management system) and Azuga, a Bridgestone company and global leader in fleet telematics, announce their partnership to provide Azuga Fleet fully integrated with the award-winning CMMS+ software for preventative maintenance and asset management. The result is organized and efficient people, parts, and processes for fleet maintenance management combined with GPS fleet tracking, vehicle diagnostics, and driver rewards. By further extending fleet management capabilities, everyone's job in fleet operations will be easier, safer and more productive.

According to Ed Garibian, CEO of LLumin: "LLumin's CMMS+ integrated with Azuga Fleet equips fleet managers with the tools they need to gain a significant competitive edge. Real-time insights minimize downtime, expedite repairs, and significantly reduce mean time to repair (MTTR), and mitigate compliance, safety, and legal risks."

LLumin together with Azuga deliver the first rules-based, action-triggering CMMS for fleet assets that then once on the road achieves unprecedented fleet-wide driver visibility, accountability and safety. Additionally, as AI helps to further evolve fleet management, expect LLumin and Azuga partnership to unlock new potential.

"We're thrilled to partner with LLumin because while Azuga's GPS fleet tracking and dashcams keeps fleets on the road safely and supports drivers' productivity levels, CMMS+ ensures a more predictable and dependable fleet before the fleet even hits the road," said Jeremy Collins, CEO of Azuga.

About Azuga

Azuga, now a Bridgestone Company, was founded with the vision to continuously improve safety and productivity within the fleet ecosystem. Azuga is the leading global connected vehicle platform software, helping customers turn data from vehicles and drivers into intelligence that improves operations and safety while reducing cost and risk. Azuga provides innovative end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies, and automotive industry suppliers, through an integrated approach of hardware technology, fleet management applications, driver gamification, video telematics, and data analytics. The award-winning Azuga Fleet solution powers over 14,000 commercial fleets, from small to large enterprises. Azuga is headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices across the globe.

About LLumin

The team at LLumin possesses decades of experience in the fleet asset management software industry, facilities and industrial, having developed CMMS+ as a IOT and Industry 4.0 first Asset Performance and Maintenance Management solution suite. CMMS+ manages and protects customers' infrastructure, assets, and their operations. Proven to deliver ROI by improving Asset Uptime and OEE levels, CMMS+ extends the life of asset lifecycles and enables a higher return on asset investment. The software elevates maintenance results by improving information exchange and collaboration among all internal and external resources. For more information, visit LLumin.com.

