Founded by CEO Karen Harris, CMI Speakers has remained steadfast in its mission to change the world one speech at a time. The company is committed to delivering lasting impact through custom presentations, which are available in in-person, hybrid, and virtual formats. Their extensive array of speaking topics includes business, change management, collaboration, communication, corporate culture, employee engagement, entertainment, female speakers, future speakers, innovation, inspiration, and leadership development.

"CMI Speakers' journey has been marked by a relentless dedication to quality and impactful content," said Karen Harris. "Our team is dedicated to serving our clients with integrity, transparency, and a little bit of fun."

Over the years, CMI Speakers has represented some of the most remarkable speakers whose topics have proven both relevant and transformative. This exceptional roster includes influential speakers such as Clint Pulver, Diana Kander, Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, Heather R Younger, Mike Rayburn, Mike Walsh, Phil M Jones, Sean Bott, Stacey Hanke, Sylvie di Giusto, Tim Sanders, Ty Bennett, and Vinh Giang.

Notable feedback from clients attests to the exceptional quality of CMI Speakers' presentations:

"Clint's keynote is still being talked about within our company. The engagement, humor, content, and movement he created for us at Hewlett Packard will not be forgotten. He is without a doubt one of the most effective speakers we've ever had." - Bob Southworth, Hewlett Packard

"Forward-thinking, thought-provoking, and informative. The presentation encouraged a sense of excitement for the future of our industry. It was well delivered and engaging." - Michael Tease, SVP Marketing, Widex USA

"Stacey was one of the most organized, responsible, and energetic speakers we've worked with. She made our task so easy, and her topic on leadership and how to influence on a daily basis was full of great information." - MDRT

Recognized as a unifying force in keynote speaking since 1986, the International Association of Speakers Bureaus (IASB) has connected speakers, agencies, and management companies globally. CMI Speakers is proud to be part of this dynamic network, further enhancing their ability to provide top-quality talent and topics to organizations worldwide.

For those interested in learning more or booking a keynote speaker, visit the CMI Speakers Keynote Topics page.

For media inquiries, please contact:

CMI Speakers

Phone: 1-403-398-8488

Email: inquire@cmispeakers.com

About CMI Speakers:

Celebrating 20 years in business, CMI Speakers is dedicated to delivering lasting impact through carefully selected keynote speakers and customized presentations. They represent a diverse range of topics and formats, catering to both global and local events.

