Perfection Global: Perfection Industrial Sales and M&E Partners Announce Major Online Auction for Spirit AeroSystems Inc.: Critical PLC Spare Parts and MRO Assets

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / Perfection Industrial Sales, in collaboration with M&E Partners, announces an online auction sale featuring critical spare PLC and MRO items, available as surplus inventory to operations of Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. This auction provides an opportunity for bidders to acquire essential electrical automation components for their manufacturing operations.

PLC Components

This initial auction with future sales planned features over 500 lots in total, with a large variety of parts offered, including control modules, servo drives, motors, pumps, power supply units, bearings, boards, relays, switches, operator panels, cables, proximity scanners, and more.

All items are located at 3801 S. Oliver St., Wichita, KS, and the auction will be conducted entirely online, ensuring broad accessibility. Bidding is now open and will continue until July 10, 2024. Interested buyers are encouraged to register and place their bids early.

"This auction provides a unique opportunity for businesses to acquire high-quality machine spares at competitive prices," said Adam Stevenson, President of Perfection Industrial Sales. "Some of the items offered at this sale are not readily available to order directly from the OEMs, and the auction provides a chance for manufacturers to find what they need to keep their machine downtime to a minimum."

Advanced Packaging & Shipping Solutions will assist winning bidders with packaging and shipping their purchased items, available at an additional cost. All items must be removed by August 2, 2024.

Perfection Industrial Sales is a leading provider of asset management solutions, specializing in industrial equipment auctions and liquidations. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Perfection Industrial Sales has conducted numerous high-profile auctions across various industries.

M&E Partners specialize in monetizing assets through privately negotiated sales. Their team is comprised of industry-specific experts in the Energy, Aerospace, Marine, Manufacturing, Construction, and Transportation sectors. M&E Partners is renowned for their success in selling high-cost, technical, and complex assets on a global basis. They are routinely engaged as the exclusive sales agent for lenders, corporate clients, and private equity interest.

For further information about the auction, registration, or inspection appointments, please visit https://perfection.global/spirit-spares or contact Perfection Industrial Sales at (847) 545-6374 or jennifer@perfectionindustrial.com.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to acquire spare drives, I/O components, safety sensors, and more. Register now and place your bids before the auction ends on July 10, 2024.

