Tutors International and Black Opal Life Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Private Tutoring Services for UHNW Families

OXFORD, England, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International, a globally acclaimed bespoke private tutoring service, and Black Opal Life, a global elite member-only luxury lifestyle for the elite, today announced a strategic partnership that will provide personalized private tutoring solutions for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families worldwide.

With this new partnership, Black Opal Life, based in Miami, Florida, USA, will be able to add to its range of luxury services for its invite-only members, giving them access to Tutors International's expertise in finding highly qualified tutors who match their specific educational and lifestyle needs.

With 25 years' expertise in bespoke private tutoring, Tutors International excels at finding and recruiting the best tutors for UHNW clients. This new partnership will ensure that families can access tutors who are perfectly suited to their unique requirements, providing a smooth and supportive educational experience for their children.

Here are the key benefits:

Black Opal Life's clients now benefit from Tutors International's extensive experience in recruiting top-tier residential tutors. This partnership offers a range of distinguished services, including long-term and overseas tutor placements - even on board yachts. By outsourcing the recruitment process to Tutors International, Black Opal Life's clients save valuable time and effort.

A global reach is critical for UHNW families, who often travel extensively. Having a full-time private tutor who stays with the family provides flexibility, support during difficult transitions, and an uninterrupted education that makes the most of new learning opportunities. Tutors International has placed tutors in 40 countries and recruits through a global network, ensuring continuous educational support wherever clients are.

Each tutor is carefully matched to each family's educational needs and lifestyle, ensuring tailored learning that achieves excellent outcomes. Here's why private tutoring is the gold standard of education. With 25 years of experience placing exceptional tutors with VIP clients, Tutors International guarantees high-quality and supportive educational environments for Black Opal Life's clients.

Adam Caller, CEO of Tutors International, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We're excited to bring bespoke private tutoring to the clients of Black Opal Life. Together, we can make sure their clients have access to the best educators in the world, supported by the exceptional Tutors International team."

David Oliva, Founder/CEO of Black Opal Life, shared his thoughts, stating, "This partnership allows us to provide our global community of members, with the quality and level of service that only Tutors International can provide. The professional pedigrees and accolades of Mr. Caller and his team speak for themselves, and their genuine and warm demeanor make them a pleasure to work with."

This partnership aims to make the whole process of finding and hiring full-time tutors much easier and more personalized for families. By working together, Tutors International and Black Opal Life can provide a smooth, customized educational experience that helps children achieve their best.

About Tutors International

Tutors International (www.tutors-international.com) provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, ensuring students fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Offering international private tuition for children of all ages at different stages in their educational journeys, Tutors International is dedicated to finding the perfect tutor to meet each student's specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Tutors International partners with some of the biggest names in education consultancy and household staffing, including Quintessentially Education, EducAd, Hudson Staffing and The Celebrity Personal Assistants Network, enhancing their ability to provide top-tier educational support.

About Black Opal Life

Black Opal Life (https://blackopallife.com/) is a global invitation-only membership-based, fully comprehensive lifestyle management service, and fully curated luxury experiences. From travel and entertainment to wellness and financial services, there is no facet of elite life that Black Opal Life is not capable of facilitating with the finest of accommodations. Our members enjoy the convenience of an on-call lifestyle manager, at their disposal at all times, and a global network of resources and local experts to ensure that they always receive the highest quality of service, wherever life takes them.

