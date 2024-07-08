Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2024) - With a background in fostering innovation and small businesses, Joe Cassidy will bring a wealth of experience to the new position of Assistant Provost of Workforce and Economic Development at College of DuPage.

Cassidy served for 14 years as the College's dean of Continuing Education, which provides a wide range of educational opportunities such as adult education, career and technical training, and lifelong learning. He also oversaw the Public Services Division, which includes the Fire Science program, the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy and the Homeland Security Training Institute. Most recently, he helped launch the Aviation Management program.

He also played a pivotal role in founding and managing Innovation DuPage, an enterprise that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship. ID was created through a partnership between COD and the Village of Glen Ellyn, and its success reflects his dedication to local and regional economic development.

"I am deeply committed to leveraging my new role to facilitate the growth of entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses in our region," he said. "By establishing and strengthening strategic partnerships and connecting to Illinois workforce initiatives, we will empower individuals to realize their entrepreneurial and career ambitions. My goal is to deepen the connections between College of DuPage, its students, industry and academic partners in our region."

Cassidy earned his bachelor's degree in English education from Northern Illinois University, an MBA from Westwood College and an Ed.D. from Benedictine University. Before coming to COD, he was assistant vice president of Extended Studies at Naropa University in Boulder, Colo., where he helped create a bridge between the classroom and the professional working world, and then spent two years as director of Campus Operations at the Chicago Loop campus of Westwood College.

Cassidy's involvement and connections extend beyond the College with such key organizations as Choose DuPage and workNet DuPage. His collaboration with the National Association of Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) exemplifies his commitment to sharing best practices and fostering collaboration on a national scale. He is the president-elect of the National Council for Continuing Education and Training, a member of the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition, and the finance chair of Naropa University's Board of Trustees. In 2022, Cassidy received an Entrepreneur Excellence Award from The Daily Herald Suburban Business for Outstanding Service to Entrepreneurs.

COD Provost Mark Curtis-Chávez said Cassidy's elevation underscores the institution's commitment to advancing economic growth.

"Joe Cassidy brings extensive experience and deep connections to this new role," he said. "His knowledge of workforce and economic development, along with a commitment to student success, will position College of DuPage as a leader in regional economic development."

Joe Cassidy, College of DuPage Assistant Provost of Workforce and Economic Development



Contact: Brian Kleemann

kleeman@cod.edu

(630) 942-2370

