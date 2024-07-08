ArrowStream Welcomes Rapidly Growing Smalls Sliders as Its Newest Customer

Leading Foodservice Cloud Platform Announces Partnership with Industry-Disrupting Cheeseburger Slider Brand

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leader in supply chain management software solutions for the foodservice industry, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Smalls Sliders, one of the fastest-growing QSR brands in the industry. Small Sliders will now have access to insights and analytics to make informed decisions among ArrowStream's network of over 300 chain operators across 105,000 restaurant locations, 1,300 distribution locations, and 11,000 manufacturers.

Smalls Sliders is currently experiencing explosive growth, with over 250 locations open or under development. With ambitious expansion plans in place, adopting a technology like ArrowStream was a necessity for Smalls Sliders to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

"At Smalls, we aim to work with industry-leading partners that are equipped to support our rapid growth. ArrowStream's established expertise in supply chain solutions perfectly aligns with our needs for expanding our reach," said Greg Swafford, Vice President of Supply Chain at Smalls Sliders. "Additionally, with the new opportunities provided by Buyers Edge Platform, we are confident in boosting our purchasing power."

In addition to providing best-in-class supply chain software, ArrowStream will support Smalls Sliders to establish a robust price management and audit process, ensuring that all contracted prices are monitored and managed effectively. This process will provide transparency and control over pricing, enabling Smalls Sliders to maintain cost stability as they scale.

"We are excited to support Smalls Sliders during this pivotal time for their business," said Marc Larson, VP of Sales at ArrowStream. "As Smalls Sliders opens new locations and expands into new distribution centers, proactive inventory management will be critical. ArrowStream's advanced inventory management solutions will ensure Smalls Sliders maintains optimal stock levels, reducing waste and avoiding shortages that could impact customer satisfaction. We look forward to being a part of their success story."

ArrowStream's solutions are built specifically for the foodservice industry to provide market-leading supply chain solutions that spur operational excellence. This is the reason that businesses like Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Pollo Campero, Raising Cane's, and others use ArrowStream to improve their supply chain processes.

To learn how ArrowStream can modernize your supply chain, contact ArrowStream's expert team for a one-on-one consultation.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream, a Buyers Edge company, is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,300 distribution locations, 11,000 manufacturers, and 300 leading brands across 105,000 restaurant locations tightly integrated into a single global network of applications and industry data. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability. Find out more at www.arrowstream.com.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but?big?in taste. Equipped with a streamlined drive-thru, walk-up window and unique modular buildout, the Atlanta-based brand is headed towards nationwide growth with locations opening across the Southeast, Southwest, Midwest, and West Coast. These expansion plans are spearheaded by Smalls Sliders' leadership team, each bringing numerous decades of restaurant experience to the table. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry, led by restaurant industry veteran, Maria Rivera, and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors.

Contact Information

Joe Ferrell

Sr. Director, Marketing

jferrell@arrowstream.com

SOURCE: ArrowStream, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.