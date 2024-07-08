Celebrating Our Culture of Inclusivity: Pride Month at HARMAN

Originally published on HARMAN Newsroom

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / At HARMAN, we believe that true innovation thrives when diversity and inclusion are not just buzzwords, but core values. Celebrating Pride Month is just one way we demonstrate our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, inspired, and empowered - not just for one month, but every single day.

As a global connected technologies leader, HARMAN develops products that make life easier, productive, and entertaining. The brilliant minds behind our groundbreaking innovations are our greatest asset, and we recognize the importance of allowing our people to bring their whole, authentic selves to work. At HARMAN, every identity is celebrated, and every voice is heard.

In honor of Pride Month this June, HARMAN celebrated with a vibrant series of events, sponsored by our Pride Employee Resource Group (ERG), in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. Join us in looking back at our Pride Month programming that served as a part of our ongoing efforts to foster a safe, equitable, and inclusive work environment for all people at HARMAN:

Flag Raising Ceremonies

Several HARMAN locations from all over the globe kicked off Pride Month with an intersectional Pride flag raising ceremony to represent our commitment to recognizing and honoring diverse identities within our company. These ceremonies were held globally, including sites in the US, Mexico, India, and several European countries as Germany and Poland.

Amplifying Authentic Voices

To reflect on HARMAN's journey toward becoming a more equitable workplace, Nick Parrotta, President DTS and Chief Digital & Information Officer and Executive Sponsor of our Pride ERG, shared an inspiring message about HARMAN's DE&I progress, the challenges ahead, and the valuable contributions our LGBTQIA+ colleagues have made to HARMAN.

We also conducted a global virtual fireside chat with guest speaker Kaneesha Nadal, member of our Partner Workplace Pride, Cell Therapy Specialist I+ at Kite Pharma, and a DE&I professional, where they explored the significance of authenticity and embracing our true identities. From Kaneesha's experience in amplifying unheard voices and stories within marginalized communities, attendees gained insights from their experiences and expertise with social activism that can be applied to being your authentic self in the workplace and beyond.

Exploring Mentorship in the LGBTQIA+ Community with Samsung

HARMAN joined our parent company Samsung and members of our partner Out in Tech for a networking event bringing Samsung and HARMAN's Pride ERGs together. In a panel discussion held at the Samsung store in NYC and virtually livestreamed, speakers explored professional mentorship in the LGBTQIA+ community, intersectional identities, and the importance of community. The discussion was followed by drag shows, interactive games, Samsung and HARMAN product giveaways, and opportunities for members of our Pride ERG to connect with colleagues from all over the world.

Pride Parades All Over the World

HARMAN's enthusiasm for allyship was on full display with our presence at local Pride parades and events in communities where we operate all over the world. This included Motor City Pride in Detroit, Michigan, a high-energy flash mob performance in India, Pride parades across Mexico, Pride festivities at Summerfest in Germany, and a special Pride event at the JBL Store in Munich, Germany. Parades continue in several European countries, including Hungary, and the HARMAN team will also proudly participate in the Amsterdam Parade.

Continuing Pride Celebrations in Europe

Activities in Europe will continue as we celebrate Pride in July and August. Our commitment to inclusivity will be showcased through various events, including workshops and panels in collaboration with local entities and NGOs. These events aim to foster meaningful conversations and further support our diverse communities across the continent.

At HARMAN, our greatest strength lies in our people. When different identities are supported and celebrated, our diverse employees are empowered to innovate in ways that maintain HARMAN's position as a connected technology leader. We are proud of our progress in promoting a culture of authenticity, diversity, and acceptance, but know that the work is never done as we continue progressing towards a more inclusive and equitable future. For more information about our commitment to DE&I, visit: https://www.harman.com/career/diversity.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HARMAN on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: HARMAN

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/harman

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HARMAN

View the original press release on accesswire.com