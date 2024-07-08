Inspire11 Acquires Integral, Expanding AI and Software Engineering Capabilities

Acquisition to Further Accelerate Inspire11's AI-Driven Innovation and Delivery Velocity.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / Inspire11, a renowned business and technology consulting firm centered on value creation, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Integral, an innovative software engineering company. This strategic investment will further accelerate Inspire11's AI and software engineering growth, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and client success.

Inspire11 AI Teams

Collage of Inspire11 Team Members and Products

"We are thrilled to welcome Integral's talented team to the Inspire11 family," said Alban Mehmeti, CEO and Co-Founder of Inspire11. He continued, "The growing demand from leading organizations to work with Inspire11 is truly humbling. We attribute this demand to our unwavering focus on innovation and value creation in everything we do. This approach has resonated strongly in the market, and our clients are realizing the value firsthand."

"It's a breath of fresh air for our clients and partners," said Hans Nelson, President and Co-Founder of Inspire11. "Unlike traditional consulting firms that thrive on added complexity and require ongoing payments for large teams, we focus on velocity, quality and sustainability. We aim to leave clients in the best possible position, generating ongoing value and then move on to the next big opportunity to help them tackle."

Integral's AI, software engineering and product management expertise will bolster Inspire11's proprietary 11x Delivery Methodology. The 11x methodology is a powerful, agile delivery approach that harnesses multi-disciplinary teams to achieve up to 11 times the velocity of standard teams by prioritizing high-value tasks, automating processes and minimizing inefficiencies. Integral's team and capabilities will drive even greater velocity and quality in delivering solutions, ensuring clients achieve their goals faster and more effectively.

"AI isn't just a capability for us," added Mehmeti, "it's a core element of our DNA. It's a cross-functional enhancer that amplifies the value of everything we offer. With the addition of Integral's advanced engineering capabilities, we are set to catapult the growth of our AI-driven solutions and further solidify our position as industry leaders."

The acquisition of Integral underscores Inspire11's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, creating meaningful opportunities for its people and delivering unparalleled value to its clients. The Integral team brings extensive experience driving transformation alongside leading organizations such as Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Company, THOR Industries and Airstream, Rocket Mortgage, Auto Approve and more.

"This is extremely exciting for the team and me at Integral," said Ashok Sivanand, CEO of Integral. He continued, "It significantly expands our opportunities to serve our clients better and foster growth for our people. The alignment of our vision, culture and core values made us a natural fit. Our team's innovative spirit and talent pairs perfectly with Inspire11's ability to push boundaries, lead change and inspire those around them to achieve new heights."

This partnership will empower Inspire11 to continue disrupting the consulting landscape and leverage cutting-edge technologies and innovative approaches to solve complex challenges. For more information, please visit Inspire11's website.

About Inspire11:

Inspire11 is an award-winning modern business and technology consulting firm that partners with clients to drive transformative change through innovation and technology. With a focus on value creation, Inspire11 leverages its proprietary 11x Delivery Methodology to deliver high-quality, efficient, and sustainable solutions that enable clients to achieve their strategic objectives. With operations in 5 US markets (and growing), global delivery, and an exclusive network of talent in the Balkans, Inspire11 has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for five years running and a Best Workplace among other notable recognitions. Its home page is www.inspire11.com.

Contact Information

Laura Sundberg

Chief Marketing Officer

marketing@inspire11.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIRrrZybt-o

SOURCE: Inspire11

View the original press release on newswire.com.