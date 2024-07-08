Anzeige
Montag, 08.07.2024
ACCESSWIRE
08.07.2024 22:26 Uhr
CNH's 'A Sustainable Year' Series Spotlights Sustainable Production in Lecce

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / CNH

World class equipment, technology and services company, CNH, has released the third installment of its 'A Sustainable Year' series.

The story is a closer look at how the company's first electric compact wheel loader started production this month at its Lecce plant in Italy.

The article explains how CNH redesigned every aspect of this new 3.7-ton machine, and how investment in more sustainable manufacturing processes is transforming operations at the plant. Lecce is home to CNH's largest photovoltaic power installation to date. This comprises 7,300 solar panels, with a peak power of 3.3 Megawatts (MW) at any one time, reducing CO2 emissions by more than 1,200 tons per year - the equivalent of a petrol-powered car circumnavigating the world 125 times.

The site produces machines for CNH's CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction brands with more than 200 models rolling off seven production lines, including a brand new one for the electric compact wheel loaders.

Read our 'sustainable production in Lecce' story here

CASE CL36EV Electric Compact Wheel Loader

View the original press release on accesswire.com

