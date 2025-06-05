Anzeige
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
05.06.25 | 14:43
10,860 Euro
-0,55 % -0,060
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,78010,84015:59
10,78010,84016:01
05.06.2025 15:10 Uhr
CNH Industrial N.V.: A look at how CNH and Nature's Net Wrap are rolling out a world-first natural solution to plastic pollution

A look at how CNH and Nature's Net Wrap are rolling out a world-first natural solution to plastic pollution

Basildon, June 5, 2025

The latest installment in our 'A Sustainable Year' series spotlights the science behind Canadian bale storage innovator Nature's Net Wrap, a CNH Venturespartner.

We speak with the innovators driving it forward, Larry and Austin Ruud, ranchers in Western Canada. And we highlight the real-world impact of rolling out their compostable bale net wrap across our Case IH and New Holland brand dealer networks in North America. The article also features customer feedback and insights from researchers at Lakeland College in Canada, who bring their scientific perspective to the discussion.

Plastic net wrap and twine account for approximately 2.5 million tons of waste per year - at least half of all plastic waste in agriculture - and the market is worth around $1 billion USD a year.

Nature's Net Wrap has developed the world's first compostable bale net wrap, which is made from a blend of biopolymers and natural fibers that have been tested extensively. It exceeds all global certification requirements and is currently patent pending.

CNH presents this story on World Environment Day 2025 which calls for collective action to tackle plastic pollution.

Read the full story at: publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2024-2025/natures-net-wrap

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.
For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca FabianAlex Ellis
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnh.com

Attachments

  • 20250605_PR_ASY_Natures_Net_Wrap (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/47c26c65-06ed-4bb0-af94-c9bb6f885572)
  • NNW Infographic (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/510b41a4-cc13-4703-a1fa-7770a6ef6cc2)
  • Nature's Net Wrap (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5296acef-1004-406d-b2ea-9c73e6b7e70f)

