Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
05.02.26 | 21:39
10,120 Euro
-0,20 % -0,020
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,10010,16022:54
10,10010,16022:00
ACCESS Newswire
05.02.2026 22:38 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Strategic Agreement Between Alma Mater and CNH Industrial for Research, Innovation, and Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / The University of Bologna is strengthening its commitment to industrial collaboration through a new agreement with CNH, a leading global player in the manufacture of machinery, technology, and services for agriculture and construction.

The Rector, Giovanni Molari, and the CEO of CNH Industrial Italia SpA, Carlo Lambro, signed a Framework Agreement to consolidate a long-standing partnership in scientific and technological research. The partnership aims to jointly advance projects addressing the challenges of technological transition, sustainability, and regional competitiveness.

The five-year agreement encompasses joint activities in research and innovation, technology transfer, entrepreneurship, continuous education, and career guidance. Special focus will be placed on sustainability, social innovation, and internationalization, in alignment with the University's strategic priorities.

A key element of the agreement is the establishment of a Joint Steering Committee. This body will identify priorities, plan activities, and monitor progress to ensure consistency and continuity across initiatives. This governance model is designed to maximize both the scientific and practical impact of the projects, fostering a constant dialogue between the academic and industrial worlds.

"The signing of this Framework Agreement with CNH is a vital piece of the Alma Mater strategy to strengthen collaboration with the industrial sector and the local region," saidRector Giovanni Molari. "This agreement affirms the University of Bologna's role as an engine of knowledge and innovation, that generates concrete value and impact for our communities and society as a whole."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/new-strategic-agreement-between-alma-mater-and-cnh-for-research-innova-1134303

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.