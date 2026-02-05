New Strategic Agreement Between Alma Mater and CNH Industrial for Research, Innovation, and Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / The University of Bologna is strengthening its commitment to industrial collaboration through a new agreement with CNH, a leading global player in the manufacture of machinery, technology, and services for agriculture and construction.

The Rector, Giovanni Molari, and the CEO of CNH Industrial Italia SpA, Carlo Lambro, signed a Framework Agreement to consolidate a long-standing partnership in scientific and technological research. The partnership aims to jointly advance projects addressing the challenges of technological transition, sustainability, and regional competitiveness.

The five-year agreement encompasses joint activities in research and innovation, technology transfer, entrepreneurship, continuous education, and career guidance. Special focus will be placed on sustainability, social innovation, and internationalization, in alignment with the University's strategic priorities.

A key element of the agreement is the establishment of a Joint Steering Committee. This body will identify priorities, plan activities, and monitor progress to ensure consistency and continuity across initiatives. This governance model is designed to maximize both the scientific and practical impact of the projects, fostering a constant dialogue between the academic and industrial worlds.

"The signing of this Framework Agreement with CNH is a vital piece of the Alma Mater strategy to strengthen collaboration with the industrial sector and the local region," saidRector Giovanni Molari. "This agreement affirms the University of Bologna's role as an engine of knowledge and innovation, that generates concrete value and impact for our communities and society as a whole."

