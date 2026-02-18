CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH in top 1% of S&P Global's 2026 Sustainability Yearbook

CNH in top 1% of S&P Global's 2026 Sustainability Yearbook

This is the Company's first year in the top 1%, progressing from two consecutive years in the top 5%

CNH is one of only two companies from its industry group to be included

Basildon, February 18, 2026

CNH (NYSE: CNH) announces that it has ranked in the top 1% of companies featured in S&P Global's 2026 Sustainability Yearbook. This distinction reflects the Company's relative performance in the S&P Global 2025 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and is based on its score of 83/100. The 2025 CSA evaluated submissions from over 9,200 organizations from 62 industries. The 2026 Yearbook included 848 companies, 70 of which are ranked in the top 1%.

This recognition builds on CNH's recent inclusion in S&P Global's Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices (DJSI World and DJSI North America), where it received a joint first place ranking in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment Industry category.

"Our inclusion and ascent to the top 1% in S&P Global's sustainability benchmark is powerful recognition that our strategy is delivering real-world impact where it matters most - in the fields, on job sites, and in our communities. For agriculture in particular, sustainability quite literally starts in the soil, where our machines and precision technologies help farmers build healthier soils, protect biodiversity, and use fewer inputs while growing more to feed a growing population," said Chun Woytera, Chief Sustainability Officer at CNH.

Alongside this most recent achievement, CNH was recognized with an A Climate score and an A- Water score from CDP - a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

