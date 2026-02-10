Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
CNH Industrial Capital, Shepherd Compello, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions and Swiss Re Unveil Parametric Service To Protect European Agriculture Against Extreme Weather Challenges

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / CNH Capital together with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, and in collaboration with Shepherd Compello and Swiss Re, today announced the launch of an innovative Parametric Service designed to offer a new level of financial security to agriculture customers across Europe.

HOW THE PARAMETRIC SERVICE WORKS

Unlike insurance, which often requires lengthy assessments, this new service is built on transparency and speed. It is a contractual parametric service integrated directly into CNH Capital's financing agreements and is designed to mitigate the financial cost of machine "non-use" during periods of extreme weather.

  • Parameter-Driven: the service is activated automatically when pre-agreed weather triggers - based on the intensity and duration of excess rain or drought - are met, as measured by independent, verifiable data satellite sources.

  • Automatic Reimbursement (no claim required): since the payout is triggered by objective weather data rather than physical damage to the machine, the customer does not need to submit documentation or undergo a complex claims process.

  • Financial Support: upon activation, the customer automatically receives a reimbursement equivalent to one monthly installment (per year). This provides a cash flow injection exactly when adverse weather disrupts their operations.

Elias Mendes, Head of CNH Capital in EMEA, states: "This partnership is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the sustainability and operational resilience of our customers in Europe. Agriculture is increasingly impacted by climate volatility, and this service provides a simple, immediate financial safety net. By leveraging our long-standing Joint Venture with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions and working with Shepherd Compello and Swiss Re, we have embedded innovation directly into our financing, ensuring our customers have the flexibility to manage external risks."


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cnh-capital-shepherd-compello-bnp-paribas-leasing-solutions-and-swiss-1135671

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
