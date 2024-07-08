POPLAR CREEK RESOURCES INC. Announces Default Status Report

Poplar Creek Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") is providing this bi-weekly Default Status Report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 ("NP 12-203"). On May 8, 2024, the Corporation announced (the "Default Notice") that it would be unable to file its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates (the "Required Filings") before the April 29, 2024 filing deadline for the reason disclosed within that announcement.

In accordance with NP 12-203, and as previously announced, the Corporation applied to the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") to approve a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") to prohibit trading in securities of the Corporation, whether direct or indirect, by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. On May 9, 2024, the ASC issued a temporary MCTO.

The Corporation is working on the Required Filings and anticipates that it will be in a position to remedy the default by filing the Required Filings by August 12, 2024.

Pursuant to the requirements of section 10 of NP 12-203 - Alternative Information Guidelines ("AIG"), the Corporation reports that since the issuance of the Default Notice, there have not been any material changes to the information provided therein nor has there been any failure by the Corporation in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the AIG. The Corporation is now in default of filing the interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2024, management discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Offer certificates (the "Required Interim Filings") by May 30, 2024. The reason is that the Required Year End Filings need to be filed before the Required Interim Filings are filed. Except as aforesaid, there has not been any other specified default by the Corporation under NP 12-203 nor are any anticipated and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not otherwise been reported.

