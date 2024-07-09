Truth 22 Productions Inc: Corey Feldman Unveils 10-Year Anniversary Re-Release of 'Angelic 2 The Core' Album Alongside Loserville Tour Kickoff with Limp Bizkit

Iconic actor, musician, and activist Corey Feldman is pleased to announce the surprise digital re-release of his 2015 album "Angelic 2 The Core," marking its 10-year anniversary. The album, which has been off streaming platforms for several months, returns under Feldman's new distribution deal with CiFi Records, a division of SONY Orchard.

In adapting to the modern streaming landscape, Feldman has edited out some of the skits originally created for the full play CD of the double album. This adjustment aims to enhance the listener's experience, focusing more directly on the music itself. Fans can now enjoy a refreshed version of the album, featuring the legendary duet "Seamless" with Fred Durst, which has been highly anticipated by fans since its initial release.

"This re-release is a celebration of both artistic growth and a tribute to the fans who have supported 'Angelic 2 The Core' over the years," said Feldman.

Simultaneously, Feldman is gearing up for his much-anticipated "Loserville" tour, set to kick off on July 16th, 2024, at Somerset Amphitheater in Wisconsin. The tour, featuring Limp Bizkit alongside noted artists Bones, N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff, promises to be a highlight of the summer concert season with major venues across North America on the itinerary, including the iconic Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino.

Fans can catch Corey Feldman live on tour and experience the re-release of "Angelic 2 The Core" on all digital platforms starting today.

For tour dates and more information on VIP meet and greet opportunities, visit www.coreyfeldman.net .

LOSERVILLE 2024 TOUR DATES:

07/16 - Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater *

07/18 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL *

07/20 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

07/21 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

07/23 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

07/24 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/26 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

07/28 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

07/30 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/31 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

08/02 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

08/04 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

08/06 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

08/07 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/09 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *

08/11 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

08/13 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

08/15 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

08/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

08/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/20 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

08/21 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

08/23 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord *

08/24 - San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater *

MEDIA CONTACT:

Samantha Waranch

E-mail: samantha@c-360.agency

SOURCE: Truth 22 Productions

View the original press release on accesswire.com