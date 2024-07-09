Com Laude, leading global provider of internet domain name management and online brand protection to many of the world's foremost brands, announced the appointment of Ben Crawford as Chief Executive Officer and Director. The news follows Com Laude's recent strategic growth investment from pan-European private equity firm PX3 Partners.

Com Laude also announces Nick Wood's reappointment to the Board of Directors. Nick Wood was co-founder of Com Laude and served as its CEO until 2017 and as Executive Chairman from 2017 to March this year.

Ben Crawford joins the company after leading CentralNic Group PLC (recently renamed Team Internet PLC), which as its CEO he grew from $2M turnover in 2012 to $728M in 2022. On his appointment to Com Laude, he said: "I first tried to acquire Com Laude back in 2017, so it's a dream come true to join the company as CEO. Com Laude's exceptional expertise and customer-focused culture always made it the industry leader in my mind, so I want to further invest in and extend the expert advice and valuable services we provide to our existing and future clients, while maintaining stability and continuity in our people and our ways of working."

Nick Wood said: "I'm delighted to re-join the Com Laude Board and to work with Ben, our team, and our clients, to navigate the changes ahead in domain names and online brand protection. Ben and I are looking forward to developing some exciting new initiatives with our old friends and colleagues."

Glenn Hayward will leave Com Laude after 6 years as CEO as part of the transition. His many achievements in that role culminated with the successful sale of the company to PX3 Partners in March of this year. Chairman Chris Donegan said, "We thank Glenn for his dedicated service to Com Laude and his tireless efforts to ensure the smooth transition of the business from its founders and earlier investors to PX3 Partners. We wish his continued success with his future endeavours."

Com Laude is a tech-enabled business services company that manages internet domain name portfolios, monitors digital brand infringement, and ensures secure online brand presence for large corporates. The company provides mission-critical internet domain name services to many of the world's foremost branded companies, essential to the smooth functioning of their internet presence and infrastructure. Com Laude distinguishes itself through exceptional customer service and strategic advice, underpinned by the company's deep domain knowledge and strong technology platform.

Com Laude is led by a seasoned senior team, assisted by Domain Strategists who are domain industry experts and strategically manage corporate portfolios ensuring they are shaped to meet the needs of each client. Com Laude serves clients in many sectors, including automotive, banking, bio-tech, consumer goods, engineering, entertainment, fashion, food, gaming, luxury, media, pharma, retail, sport, and wellness. The company also works with the world's leading law firms, government organisations, and smaller companies who need to protect critical domains. Com Laude's solutions help clients maximise their ability to conduct business online with strategic domain name management, protection against cyber-attacks, and by counteracting digital brand infringement.

