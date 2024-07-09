Dr. Brandon Richland, MD: Newport Beach Plastic Surgeon Corrects Other Surgeons' Mistakes

Many patients turn to Dr. Brandon Richland, MD, an expert board-certified plastic surgeon in Newport Beach, to correct botched or unsatisfactory results from previous cosmetic surgeries gone wrong that were performed by other surgeons. Dr. Richland restores patient confidence and helps them achieve their originally desired aesthetic outcomes.

Everyone makes mistakes, but when it comes to plastic surgery, these mistakes can be especially devastating. Corrective plastic surgery addresses and fixes the errors made by previous surgeons, offering patients a chance to achieve their desired results. A specialist in revision surgery like Dr. Brandon Richland, MD, is adept at identifying what went wrong and how to effectively rectify it. By consulting with a board-certified, decades-plus experienced reconstructive surgical expert that patients routinely go to for corrections to previous surgeries performed by past surgeons, patients can regain their confidence and improve their appearance. Understanding the complexities of corrective plastic surgery and the surgeons' expertise can help potential patients feel more at ease and achieve the best plastic surgery outcome.

By selecting the right plastic surgeon at the start, will help patients avoid having to redo initial cosmetic procedures that went wrong. Image Credit: Estradaanton / 123RF.

"In my Newport Beach surgical practice, I specialize in corrective procedures for patients who are dissatisfied with the results of previous cosmetic surgeries. Often, these patients prefer never to return to the original surgeon, who the patient feels, botched their initial procedure. My focus is on meticulously addressing and fixing these issues and concerns to achieve the look they originally wanted. By delivering the desired outcomes, I help restore their trust, ultimately boosting their self-esteem and enhancing both their appearance and confidence," said Dr. Brandon Richland, MD, Board-Certified Newport Beach Plastic Surgeon .

Dr. Richland operates a well-known and respected Newport Beach Plastic Surgery clinic and luxury Newport Beach MedSpa serving patients in the Orange County / Southern California area. Specializing in most cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries, as well as med spa services, he is dedicated to helping both women and men look and feel their absolute best.

Understanding the Differences Between Cosmetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery

Plastic surgery encompasses both cosmetic and reconstructive procedures , with each serving distinct purposes. Cosmetic surgery focuses on enhancing appearance. Patients seek these procedures to improve aesthetic aspects such as facial features, body contours, or skin texture. Common cosmetic surgeries include facelifts, liposuction, and breast augmentation. Reconstructive surgery, on the other hand, aims to restore function and normal appearance after illness or injury. This includes surgeries like breast reconstruction post-mastectomy , cleft palate repair, or trauma-induced facial repairs.

Understanding the differences between cosmetic and reconstructive procedures helps patients choose the right approach for their needs. Plastic surgeons trained in both areas can offer comprehensive care tailored to each situation.

The Role of Board Certification for Surgeons in Plastic Surgery

Board certification is a crucial credential for any practicing plastic surgeon. The importance of board certification by The American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) ensures patients receive competent care from qualified surgical professionals. Certified surgeons have demonstrated knowledge, professionalism, and skill in their field. They undergo rigorous training and examinations.

Selecting a board-certified plastic surgeon significantly reduces the risk of complications and ensures adherence to high standards of medical practice. Patients can trust certified professionals to handle complex cases, including surgeries to correct previous mistakes. Therefore, verifying the certification status of a plastic surgeon is an essential step before undergoing any procedure. Not only does it guarantee technical proficiency, but it also ensures the surgeon's commitment to ongoing education and ethical practice.

When Surgery Doesn't Go as Planned: Recognizing Bad Plastic Surgery

Plastic surgery can sometimes yield unsatisfactory results due to various factors, leading patients to seek corrective measures. Recognizing "bad" plastic surgery is the first step toward corrective action. Common signs include asymmetry, where one side of the face or body does not match the other, and excessive scarring that may indicate poor healing.

Patients might notice irregularities in the skin's texture or unnatural shapes that weren't a part of the initial plan. Increased pain or prolonged swelling could also be a red flag. If a patient begins experiencing nerve damage, it often manifests as numbness, tingling, or loss of sensation in the affected area. Bad plastic surgery can not only affect physical appearance but also mental well-being, causing emotional distress. Patients should document these adverse results and seek a consultation with an experienced surgeon for a thorough assessment.

Common Surgical Errors and Complications

Several common surgical errors and complications can contribute to unsatisfactory results. One significant issue is incorrect incision placement, leading to more visible and excessive scarring. Blood clots are another serious complication that can arise, requiring immediate medical attention. Necrosis, or tissue death, can occur if blood supply to the area is compromised during surgery. This is particularly risky in facial surgeries, where even small areas of necrosis can be highly noticeable. Mistakes during surgery can sometimes cause nerve damage that might be temporary or permanent.

Proper post-operative care is crucial for the healing process . Ignoring signs of infection or failing to follow the surgeon's guidelines can exacerbate complications. Patients need to understand these risks and collaborate closely with their healthcare providers to mitigate them.

8 Common Plastic Surgeries That Need Correcting When Done Wrong

Plastic surgery revisions, or corrective plastic surgery, can be necessary for various reasons, such as aesthetic dissatisfaction, complications, or unmet expectations. Below are some common plastic surgeries that often require correction.

1. Breast Augmentation Revision

Breast augmentation revision is often needed if there are issues like asymmetry, implant malposition, capsular contracture, or dissatisfaction with size and shape. Surgeons address these by repositioning or replacing implants, correcting capsule issues, or adjusting surrounding tissues to achieve a more balanced appearance.

2. Rhinoplasty Revision

Rhinoplasty revision focuses on fixing problems from a primary nose job. Common reasons include respiratory issues, asymmetry, or cosmetic dissatisfaction. Surgeons may reshape cartilage, bone, or soft tissues to restore function and enhance aesthetics.

3. Facelift Revision

Facelift revision addresses issues like facial asymmetry, scars, or loose skin persisting after an initial facelift. Surgeons may perform secondary lifts, scar revisions, or skin tightening procedures to achieve a more youthful and harmonious look.

4. Liposuction Revision

Liposuction revision is needed when initial procedures result in irregularities like lumps, uneven fat removal, or skin laxity. Corrections involve smoothing out lumpy areas, removing residual fat, or performing skin tightening to achieve a smoother contour.

5. Eyelid Surgery (Blepharoplasty) Revision

Eyelid revision surgery corrects issues from primary blepharoplasty, such as asymmetry, excessive skin removal, or persistent puffiness. Surgeons may adjust eyelid contours, reposition tissues, or add grafts to restore symmetry and natural appearance.

6. Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty) Revision

Tummy tuck revision addresses complications like visible scars, asymmetry, or residual laxity. Surgeons can refine the abdominal contour by revising scars, removing additional skin, or repositioning the navel for a more balanced look.

7. Buttock Augmentation Revision

Buttock augmentation revision corrects issues with implants or fat grafting, such as asymmetry, implant malposition, or dissatisfaction with size. Revisions may involve repositioning implants, correcting asymmetry, or performing additional grafting for desired results.

8. Body Contouring Revision

Body contouring revision targets problems like uneven fat removal, scars, or skin laxity after significant weight loss. Procedures may include liposuction, skin tightening, or scar revision to achieve a smooth and proportional appearance.

Evaluating the Surgeon's Work by Analyzing Before and After Photos

When evaluating a plastic surgeon's ability to correct another surgeon's mistakes, two primary factors can help gauge the quality of their work: analyzing before and after photos, and understanding the nuanced elements like lighting, shadows, and facial expressions in these photos.

Before and after photos provide a visual record of the surgical outcomes. Look for consistency and an overall natural appearance. Comparing these photos helps in understanding how effectively the surgeon addresses issues from previous surgeries. It's essential to consider the angle and quality of the photos. Consistent angles and high-quality images provide a clearer picture of the surgeon's skill. Notice improvements in symmetry and proportion, as these are markers of skilled correction.

An experienced Newport Beach plastic surgery clinic and board-certified plastic surgeon like Dr. Brandon Richland, MD (pictured above) is the best option for achieving transformational results. Image Credit: RichlandMD.com

About Newport Beach Plastic Surgeon Dr. Brandon Richland, MD:

Dr. Brandon Richland, MD is a respected Board Certified Licensed Plastic Surgeon in Orange County / Southern California specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. Driven by his passion for medicine, Dr. Richland obtained his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the prestigious program at Saint Louis University (SLU) School of Medicine in 2013. His exceptional skills were recognized when he received the McGraw Hill / Lange Medical Student Academic Achievement Award, and graduated top of his class with Honors. For his undergraduate degree, he attended University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and graduated with Honors in 2009.

To further enhance his surgical expertise, Dr. Richland completed his Residency in Plastic Surgery at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) from 2013 to 2019 earning the Academic Achievement Award twice during this period. A total of 14 years in dedicated schooling and medical residency. Dr. Richland is actively involved with healthcare and medical societies, as a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, and the California Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Located in one of these Orange County (OC) / Southern California cities?

Plastic Surgeon Dr. Brandon Richland, MD and his Cosmetic Aesthetics Team at Richland Aesthetics, medical spa in Newport Beach, are ready to help you look and feel your absolute best.

Schedule your in-person consultation in our modern and luxurious offices in either Fountain Valley, CA (Main HQ) or our Newport Beach, CA office. Live outside of Southern California or short on time? For your convenience, Virtual Consultations are also available.

