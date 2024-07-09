Future Lab presented by Randox headlines the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard

Over 1,000 11-16-year-olds from 24 schools will take part in the event's STEM programme

Future Lab Ambassador Tim Peake delivers 'Tim's Take' on the 24 exhibitors

The Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard takes place this week with next-generation technology exhibits at the Future Lab presented by Randox exhibition.

Future Lab innovation at the Festival of Speed (Photo: Tony Adamson)

Exhibitors include robotics trailblazers HausBots and Shadow Robot; eVolare with Lilium the world-first all-electric take-off and landing jet; and Performit Live, who use motion capture to revolutionise entertainment.

Future Lab Ambassador astronaut Tim Peake said: "It's fantastic to see the next generation of scientists, explorers, engineers and innovators interact with the Future Lab exhibits."

Now in its 31st year, the Festival of Speed champions the future of mobility and technology. As part of Goodwood's commitment to inspire the next generation, the event's STEM programme for 11-16-year-olds, will see 1,000 students from 24 schools and colleges visit the Festival of Speed for a specially curated programme of workshops with Future Lab exhibitors.

Future Lab Line Up

Future Lab explores the theme of 'Technology for a Better World' with exhibitors grouped into the four sub-themes below.

Protecting the planet

Durham University Solar Car : powered by solar energy, DUSC's vehicles showcase Durham University's commitment to innovation and efficiency.

: powered by solar energy, DUSC's vehicles showcase Durham University's commitment to innovation and efficiency. Kalmar Automotive : promoting the circular economy, the upcycled KALMAR 7-97 E-Volt is handcrafted from an existing sportscar and integrates cutting-edge materials to reduce environmental strain.

: promoting the circular economy, the upcycled KALMAR 7-97 E-Volt is handcrafted from an existing sportscar and integrates cutting-edge materials to reduce environmental strain. The Tyre Collective: developing solutions to capture microplastic pollutants from tyre wear at-source, working with commercial fleet operators and vehicle manufacturers.

Robots to the Rescue

Earth Rover : pioneering agri-tech company revolutionising agriculture and horticulture through the sustainable autonomous robotic solution, CLAWS.

: pioneering agri-tech company revolutionising agriculture and horticulture through the sustainable autonomous robotic solution, CLAWS. HausBots : design and manufacture crawling robotic platforms for the inspection and maintenance of industrial processes.

: design and manufacture crawling robotic platforms for the inspection and maintenance of industrial processes. Shadow Robot: Developing the industry's most advanced robot hands. The company has recently launched a new robot hand in collaboration with Google DeepMind to meet the needs of real-world machine-learning applications.

Future of Flight

Dronamics : the world's first cargo drone airline, designing, building and operating high payload, long-range cargo drones.

: the world's first cargo drone airline, designing, building and operating high payload, long-range cargo drones. Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) : is pioneering zero-emission aircraft for a better-connected tomorrow. They have developed Airlander to be the world's most efficient, large aircraft.

: is pioneering zero-emission aircraft for a better-connected tomorrow. They have developed Airlander to be the world's most efficient, large aircraft. Lilium and eVolare : Lilium is developing the world's first electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) premium jet. eVolare is the official UK distributor of the jets.

: Lilium is developing the world's first electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) premium jet. eVolare is the official UK distributor of the jets. Royal Mail : Royal Mail is trialling various drone technologies to assess how these can help to better serve remote and island communities.

: Royal Mail is trialling various drone technologies to assess how these can help to better serve remote and island communities. sees.ai : developing the Operating System for autonomous flight, making it possible to deliver aerial intelligence at scale, giving operators of critical infrastructure the ability to safely fly connected fleets of inspection drones, beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS).

: developing the Operating System for autonomous flight, making it possible to deliver aerial intelligence at scale, giving operators of critical infrastructure the ability to safely fly connected fleets of inspection drones, beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). The Drone Rules (TDR): pioneers drone operations, leading the industry with innovative solutions and advancing education through its STEM divisions: Drone City for children aged 5-11, and Droneworxx for those aged 11-21; together raising aspirations in STEM careers.

Our World in Pixels

Atlantic Productions : the world's leading documentary company and pioneer in immersive storytelling, Atlantic Productions has won multiple BAFTA and Emmy awards including the first-ever BAFTA for virtual reality storytelling.

: the world's leading documentary company and pioneer in immersive storytelling, Atlantic Productions has won multiple BAFTA and Emmy awards including the first-ever BAFTA for virtual reality storytelling. GeoAcoustics : develops innovative sensor technologies for the collection of underwater data, partnering on the Gebco Seabed 2030 mission to build a complete map of the seabed and working on seagrass monitoring around the UK coast.

: develops innovative sensor technologies for the collection of underwater data, partnering on the Gebco Seabed 2030 mission to build a complete map of the seabed and working on seagrass monitoring around the UK coast. Miirage : at the forefront of redefining holographic technology delivering photo-realistic, life-size digital experiences.

: at the forefront of redefining holographic technology delivering photo-realistic, life-size digital experiences. Performit Live: pioneering real-time motion capture streaming, to facilitate next-generation engagement with live content using patented technology that connects animators with performers anywhere in the world.

Randox

Randox will be showcasing their unique science, technology, engineering and innovation delivering a new range of preventative health solutions directly to the public with the continuous aim of improving health worldwide. Randox will be showcasing their revolutionary biochip technology, capable of screening for hundreds of data points from a single patient sample to provide clients with cutting-edge insights to help improve health and live better for longer.

The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed, said: "Whether exploring Future Lab presented by Randox, Electric Avenue, or enjoying content on the Hill, visitors to the Festival of Speed can experience the work of groundbreaking innovators and their vision for tomorrow's world."

