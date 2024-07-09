Regulatory News:

Further to the press releases of February 21, 2024 and June 3, 2024 relating to the acquisition of Sopra Banking Software, Axway (Paris:AXW) today announces that all regulatory conditions precedent to the completion of the acquisition have been completed, with the exception of the AMF's approval of the prospectus to be submitted by Axway in connection with the contemplated rights issue ("augmentation de capital avec maintien du droit préférentiel de souscription") to finance the acquisition:

Authorization of the French antitrust authority on May 22, 2024;

- AMF waivers concerning the filing of a mandatory tender offer on Sopra Steria and Axway obtained on June 4, 2024;

- Authorization of the Moroccan antitrust authority obtained on June 5, 2024;

- Authorization under German foreign investment regulations obtained on July 2, 2024; and

- Authorization under French foreign investment regulations obtained on July 5, 2024.

Consequently, the publication of Axway's half-year results for 2024, as well as the dedicated presentation conference, which were initially scheduled on Tuesday July 23, 2024 after market closing, have been rescheduled to Friday July 19, 2024 before market opening.

This change is motivated by Axway's intention to launch the above-mentioned rights issue before the end of July 2024. The indicative timetable for the rights issue will be set out in the aforementioned prospectus, which is due to be approved by the AMF in the next coming weeks.

The other events on the 2024 financial calendar remain unchanged.

The most recent version of Axway's financial calendar is available at any time in the "Calendar" section of the Axway Investor Relations website: https://investors.axway.com/en/calendar-publications/calendar

Friday, July 19, 2024, 8.30 a.m. (UTC+2):

2024 Half-Year Results Virtual Analyst Conference

Virtual Conference Registration: Click here - Please note that the meeting will be held in English.

