Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Publication of Circular and General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 9 July 2024

Publication of Circular and General Meeting

In order to support the continued successful operation of the Company's active discount management policy, the Board is seeking shareholder approval to renew the Company's buyback authority.

The Board's policy, within normal market conditions, is to issue and re-purchase ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ('Shares') where necessary to maintain the share price within a band of plus or minus 2 per cent. relative to the Company's net asset value per share (the 'Active Discount Management Policy'). Since the 2023 AGM, the Company has repurchased 6,619,960 Shares into Treasury (representing approximately 78.51 per cent. of the authority granted at the 2023 AGM). The Company's remaining authority will permit the repurchase of up to a further 3.65 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital (excluding Shares held in Treasury). To avoid a situation arising whereby the Company fully utilises its buyback authority prior to the 2024 AGM, the Company will today be publishing a circular (the 'Circular') to convene a general meeting (the 'General Meeting) at which authority will be sought to renew the Company's buyback authority.

Shareholders are encouraged by the Board to vote in favour of the resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting to facilitate the continued smooth operation of the Active Discount Management Policy.

The General Meeting will be held at 9.30 a.m. on 29 July 2024 at the offices of Juniper Partners Limited, 28 Walker Street, Edinburgh EH3 7HR.

A copy of the Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The Circular and the notice of the General Meeting will also be available on the Company's website at midwynd.com .

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500