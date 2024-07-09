KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 1 July 2024 and 5 July 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 01-07-2024 92 000 € 6 104 899 € 66.36 € 66.16 € 67.12 02-07-2024 92 000 € 6 088 772 € 66.18 € 65.58 € 66.46 03-07-2024 92 000 € 6 113 437 € 66.45 € 66.24 € 67.06 04-07-2024 91 000 € 6 101 250 € 67.05 € 66.68 € 67.18 05-07-2024 91 000 € 6 100 463 € 67.04 € 66.82 € 67.54

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 19 369 766 on 5 July 2024, for a total consideration of € 1 188 812 062.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

