WKN: A2QN5T | ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
09.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grit Real Estate Income Group: Holdings in Company

DJ Holdings in Company 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
Holdings in Company 
09-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
(Registration number: 68739) 
LSE share code: GR1T 
 
SEM share code: DEL.N0000 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00BMDHST63

Issuer Name

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

St Helier

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Jul-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

08-Jul-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 6.100000        0.000000            6.100000   30200000 
or reached 
Position of previous      N/A          N/A               N/A 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GG00BMDHST63       0            30200000         0.000000       6.100000 
Sub Total 8.A       30200000                     6.100000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Janus     Janus 
Henderson   Henderson UK 6.100000          0.000000               6.100000% 
Group plc   (Holdings) 
       Limited 
Janus     Janus 
Henderson UK Henderson   6.100000          0.000000               6.100000% 
(Holdings)  Investors UK 
Limited    Limited 
Janus 
Henderson          6.100000          0.000000               6.100000% 
Investors UK 
Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

08-Jul-2024

13. Place Of Completion

201 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 3AE

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules and SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     GR1T 
LEI Code:   21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
Sequence No.: 332770 
EQS News ID:  1941837 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1941837&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

