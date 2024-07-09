Grit Real Estate Income Group: Holdings in Company

DJ Holdings in Company
Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) Holdings in Company 09-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share code: DEL.N0000 ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GG00BMDHST63
Issuer Name
Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
St Helier
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Jersey
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
04-Jul-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
08-Jul-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 6.100000 0.000000 6.100000 30200000 or reached Position of previous N/A N/A N/A notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GG00BMDHST63 0 30200000 0.000000 6.100000 Sub Total 8.A 30200000 6.100000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Janus Janus Henderson Henderson UK 6.100000 0.000000 6.100000% Group plc (Holdings) Limited Janus Janus Henderson UK Henderson 6.100000 0.000000 6.100000% (Holdings) Investors UK Limited Limited Janus Henderson 6.100000 0.000000 6.100000% Investors UK Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
08-Jul-2024
13. Place Of Completion
201 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 3AE
This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules and SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GR1T LEI Code: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 Sequence No.: 332770 EQS News ID: 1941837 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1941837&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 09, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)