With Proprietary Technologies, Next Gen Innovations, and State-of-the-Art Design, the Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED Brings Wireless Play to the Mainstream

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, announced the Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, a premium designed mouse with dual-wireless connectivity, precision tracking and reliable performance in a newly designed form factor for all.

Gamers know their gear needs to deliver performance, comfort, and reliability to play at their best. In gaming mice, that means wireless performance with low latency, precision control, and seamless synchronization with movements, particularly given the tempo and agility required.

"For years, we have been committed to evolving our LIGHTSPEED technology and innovation so that everyone from esports pros to new gamers can enjoy wireless gameplay," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. "Our LIGHTSPEED technology, in conjunction with our HERO sensors, has advanced to the point where all gamers, from the world's elite esports pros athletes to the first time gamer, know they can trust Logitech G mice to perform every time. With the G309 LIGHTSPEED, we have brought the same top-of-the-line technology, including HERO 25K sensor, POWERPLAY compatibility, and LIGHTSPEED wireless all at a price point that is affordable to most."

The G309 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse is POWERPLAY compatible, which allows gamers to power the G309 without an AA battery inside it if they get the Logitech G PowerPlay Wireless Charging System, which is sold separately. This reduces weight by 18g (the weight of the alkaline battery).

Also featuring the exceedingly power-efficient HERO 25K sensor, the G309 offers over 300 hours of continuous gameplay at a 1 ms report rate in LIGHTSPEED on just one AA alkaline battery. Switch to Bluetooth mode; the battery life is over 600 hours on a single AA alkaline battery.

Even with so much technology inside, the Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED is not heavy or bulky. It is durable yet compact and lightweight, weighing only 86 grams with an alkaline AA battery and 68 grams without the AA alkaline battery when paired with POWERPLAY.

The Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED uses Logitech G's exclusive LIGHTSPEED wireless technology for a high-performance gaming experience that is faster than most wired mice. By combining LIGHTSPEED wireless performance with Logitech G's HERO 25K sensor, the G309 is capable of achieving next-generation performance while providing exceptional responsiveness and accuracy, 400 IPS, and sensitivity up to 25,600 DPI, with no acceleration or smoothing.

In addition, LIGHTSPEED wireless also allows players to connect two LIGHTSPEED devices to one receiver using the Device Pairing Tool in G HUB. Players can choose to operate G309 LIGHTSPEED with the same receiver as a Logitech gaming keyboard, including the recently announced Logitech G515 TKL LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard.

Exclusive to Logitech G, the G309 LIGHTSPEED comes equipped with the LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches for incredible speed, reliability, and precise actuation with a crisp response. LIGHTFORCE uses galvanic contact parts within the switch that operate just like mechanical switches to maintain that crisp feeling. Optical and mechanical triggers are engineered in unison, delivering the ultimate gaming performance. LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches provide reliable, ultra-low-latency optical actuation combined with the best attributes of crisp, tactile mechanical clicks.

Pricing and Availability

Available in black and white, the Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse is expected to be available on July 9th, 2024, at LogitechG.com for a suggested retail price of $79.99. For additional information, please visit our website and blog or connect with us on Instagram and X.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and unite people when working, creating, gaming, and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

