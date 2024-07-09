Omega Pacific Resources Inc.: Omega Pacific Provides Project Overview for its Williams Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Omega Pacific Resources Inc. (CSE:OMGA)(OTCQB:OMGPF)(FSE:Q0F) ("Omega" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of the newly acquired Williams Project ("Williams") located in British Columbia's Golden Horseshoe. The property is a 11,490 ha, high-grade land package with over 11,000 m of historical drilling, positioned 330 km north of Smithers, BC.

Highlights

Williams has several established gold occurrences which Omega intends to confirm and expand in its ongoing exploration program.

Omega has engaged APEX Geoscience Ltd ("APEX") to coordinate and execute its Phase 1 program. APEX has overseen several projects in the Golden Horseshoe, including Thesis Gold's Lawyers-Ranch Project and Newmont's Tatogga Project.

The Company will target drilling proximal to the previously drilled WM22-02 at the GIC Prospect. A drill hole completed in 2022 by previous operators returned 2.2 g/t Au over 50m and ended in mineralization.

Omega has received all the necessary permits to explore key targets across the property

First assay results from Phase 1 are expected to be received in July.

The Williams Property

Omega Pacific Resources acquired the Williams Property from CopAur Minerals in Q1 of 2024. The project is located in the heart of BC's Golden Horseshoe, a geological pattern of mines and mineral occurrences that connect the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone District. The Project is permitted for exploration, making up 11,490 hectares of largely unexplored land.

Key Points to the acquisition:

The Project has had over 11,000 m of historical drilling completed by previous operators which returned strong grades at surface and at depth.

Two mineralized zones have been identified on the Project; the T-Bill and GIC Prospect.

Promising mineralization at GIC was recently discovered in 2022 with drill hole WM22-02 returning 2.2 g/t Au over 50m while ending in mineralization, leaving the intervals true width unknown.

The Project is permitted for exploration and is drill ready.

Geology and Mineralization Overview

The Williams Project consists of two primary exploration targets. The T-Bill, a prospective for mesothermal style gold mineralization and The GIC Prospect, which is prospective for porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum style mineralization. The T-Bill contains widespread alteration along with a large 1,200 x 2,300 metre gold in soil anomaly defined by gold greater than 100 ppb. The area contains gold-rich quartz veins, locally with visible gold. Historical drilling within a small portion of the anomaly (300 m x300 m) intercepted 11 separate 2 metre intervals containing more than 12 g/t gold. The best historical drill intersections include 2 metres @ 24.8 g/t gold (B84-8) and 2 metres @ 35.0 g/t gold (B83-2). The mineralized veins occur as multiple subparallel vein swarms and could have bulk minable potential in addition to the high-grade underground vein targets.

The GIC Prospect is located north of the T-Bill and occurs as a 500 x 1,400 metre copper-and gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly that partially overlaps a 600 x 1,800 metre zone of high chargeability and moderate to high resistivity. This mineralized zone returned strong grades in 2022. Notably, drill hole WM22-02 showcased promising intervals and ended in mineralization.

Phase 1 Drilling

A drill rig has been procured and is currently executing on three drill holes at GIC. The Company intends to drill 3-4 holes (~2,000 m) surrounding WM22-02 looking to extend the recently uncovered mineralization.

APEX will design, model and execute the Phase 1 drill campaign at the Williams Property. This group of geological and exploration consultants has extensive experience in the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone District and has overseen programs at Lawyers and Ranch (Thesis Gold), Tatogga (Newmont) and Latham Copper-Gold (Torr Metals).

Qualified Person

Robert L'Heureux, P.Geol Director of Omega Pacific Resources, is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. L'Heureux oversees exploration planning and execution at the Williams Property.

About Omega Pacific

Omega Pacific is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of mineral projects containing base and precious metals.

