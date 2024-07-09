Aggreko Energy has bought commercial and industrial (C&I( solar developer Infiniti Energy, expanding its commercial and industrial development portfolio. From pv magazine USA Aggreko Energy Solutions, a utility-scale and distributed solar and storage developer, said it has acquired C&I solar developer Infiniti Energy. Infiniti Energy brings 12 MW of contracted operating solar assets and 22 MW of construction-ready projects, as well as a development pipeline. Upper Bay Infrastructure Partners, the infrastructure investor that helped Infiniti Energy scale up, has fully exited its position in the ...

