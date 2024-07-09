Ebusco Holding N.V.: Ebusco completes the restructuring of the Executive Team with the appointment of Erland Morelissen as CCO

Deurne, 9 July 2024 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS), a pioneer and frontrunner in the development of electric buses and energy storage, appoints Erland Morelissen as their new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and member of the Executive Team as of 12 August 2024. In this role, Erland will draw on his extensive experience and market knowledge to spearhead the company's commercial strategy.



Erland Morelissen has a longstanding track record in automotive sector, holding various international and senior commercial roles within the Volvo Group and most recently, Van Hool, where he held the position of CCO for nearly five years. Erland is a Dutch national and holds a Bachelor International Management from the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences. Erland has a proven track record in the automotive and bus industry and will further accelerate Ebusco's commercial success based on his deep market knowledge, strong network, and strategic sales and marketing insights.



Over the last 12 months Ebusco has reshaped its Executive Team by welcoming six new members, including four external and two internal candidates. With the appointment of Erland, the restructuring of the Executive Team has now been completed. Ebusco is confident that the broad range of knowledge and experience within the Executive Team will enable the company to make significant strides forward.



Peter Bijvelds, Co-CEO of Ebusco added: "In recent years, besides my role as CEO, I have taken on the role of ad interim CCO. With a strong affinity for commerce, I am eager to work with Erland to further enhance Ebusco's commercial success. The strong performance of the buses and the substantial order book create an excellent foundation for Erland to build upon in his new role. Ebusco's market-leading products deserve the dedicated focus of an Executive Team member, and with Erland's extensive experience in the bus industry, I am confident we will further strengthen Ebusco's market position."