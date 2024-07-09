Robert Dunn confirmed as Chief Executive Officer

Luis Rodrigues appointed as Chief Operating Officer from Head of Data Center Operations

Appointment formalises Start Campus' senior leadership as company continues development of 495 MW data center campus

SINES DC's first building nearing completion

Start Campus, a company focused on designing, building and operating a new generation of sustainable data centers, today announces the appointment of Robert Dunn as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709810686/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Dunn, who has been serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer since November 2023, will continue to lead the company in the development of SINES DC, a 495 MW data center campus in Portugal. Concurrently, Start Campus also announces the appointment of Luis Rodrigues as Chief Operating Officer.

Dunn will be supported by an experienced senior management team with a proven track record in the data center, power, legal and financial sectors, alongside a dedicated team of more than 50 professionals.

Robert Dunn said: "I am excited to continue leading Start Campus as Chief Executive Officer at this critical moment in the company's growth. I remain deeply dedicated to our mission to deliver and grow sustainable data center ecosystems by setting new industry standards. Our commitment towards offering flexible and future-proof solutions to our customers drives everything we do, and I am fortunate to be supported by an exceptionally talented group of people who share these values and are equally invested in the growth of Start Campus."

"With an investment of €3.5bn, SINES DC will boost prosperity regionally and create or support thousands of jobs, furthering Portugal's digital transformation. I am excited that SINES DC will have such a tremendous impact on the industry and the country.

Dunn joined Start Campus in 2022 and has over 15 years' experience across various senior roles within the data center industry, including managing the construction of data centers across Europe for top-tier data center developers. Leveraging this extensive background, Dunn has been pivotal in overseeing the development of SINES DC as its first building nears completion.

Luis Rodrigues joined Start Campus in 2021 as the Head of Data Center Operations. With over 15 years' experience heading operations and management for world-class data center operators and developers, Rodrigues has been critical in establishing a leading and accomplished operations team at Start Campus.

Mr Dunn and Mr Rodrigues look forward to working with the Start Campus team to deliver on the company's vision.

About Start Campus

Start Campus is developing the SINES DC project, a 495 MW data center campus in Portugal, creating one of Europe's largest and most sustainable data ecosystems with world-leading global connectivity. SINES DC provides maximum optionality for customers with powered shell, turn-key and build-to-suit solutions. The company's advanced offer is AI-ready and addresses the future needs of the industry by integrating liquid cooling technologies into its flexible and scalable design. With a total combined investment value of €3.5bn, the project is set to use 100% renewable energy and targets an industry-leading PUE of 1.1 by harnessing the cooling power of the ocean. Start Campus will be Net Zero by 2030. For more information, visit www.startcampus.pt

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709810686/en/

Contacts:

Ilissa Miller

iMiller Public Relations

Tel: 1.914.315.6424

Email: startcampus@imillerpr.com