INTERNATIONAL VEGANDALE EXPERIENCE DEBUTS IN LONDON THIS WEEKEND

LONDON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegandale, North America's largest vegan experience, is set to make its highly anticipated debut in the UK this Saturday. Following its tenured success in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Miami, and Dallas, Vegandale is expanding its reach to London as part of its annual world tour.

On a mission to achieve World Vegan Domination, Vegandale draws over 100,000 attendees and hosts more than 1,000 vendors annually. Notably, the event's appeal extends well beyond the vegan community, attracting predominantly non-vegans. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere, immersive art installations, and featuring a diverse lineup of over 120 global vendors,Vegandale showcases how a world without animal exploitation is not only possible, but well within our reach.

Vegandale's reputation for offering a variety of food, beverage, and lifestyle products from around the world is well-earned. Attendees can look forward to an exceptional selection of vegan products, including specialty menu items exclusive to Vegandale and products not readily available in stores. The London event will feature both local and North American vendors, providing a unique opportunity to experience the best and newest in vegan food innovation.

Adding to its virality are the festival's renowned interactive art installations that embody the core ethics of veganism and create a visually stunning atmosphere for attendees. With its combination of music, food, and art, Vegandale offers an unparalleled experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression

The event will take place at Clapham Common on Saturday, July 13th. Tickets can be purchased from vegandalefest.com

Vegandale, established in Toronto in 2015, is the world's largest touring vegan experience, uniting food, music, and art for an unparalleled event. With an annual tour spanning eight cities across North America and the UK, Vegandale's mission goes beyond entertainment, aiming to demonstrate the moral imperative of a world free from animal exploitation.

Often compared to Coachella, this unique experience attracts over 100,000 attendees annually, including both vegans and non-vegans. It has become a cultural phenomenon, drawing global vendors and sponsors eager to showcase the latest in vegan product innovation.

