Lleida.net renews its contract with Peru's Financiera Confianza for three years

Madrid, July 9th - Peruvian financial entity Financiera Confianza has renewed its technology services contract with Lleida.net (OTCQX: LLEIF) (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) for an additional three-year period until 2027.

The corporation, one of the most important in the Andean country, will use the technology of the Spanish listed company in its trading processes and in its notification to clients.

Lleida.net has been present in Peru for a decade, with its own team in the city of Lima.

Financiera Confianza supports vulnerable people with loans, insurance, remittances, savings, advice, and training.

It is part of the BBVA Microfinance Foundation, present in five Latin American countries, which serves three million clients and has delivered more than US$19.2 billion in loans to vulnerable entrepreneurs.

Lleida.net is one of the leading companies in the notification, contracting and certified electronic signature sector in Europe and Latin America.

Founded in 1995, it is listed on five stock exchanges, including OTC in New York and Euronext Growth in Paris. It holds a total of 310 patents in more than 60 countries.







