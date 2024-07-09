Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Safle (SAFLE) on July 9, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the SAFLE/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 10:00 UTC on the slated date.

SAFLE Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/215939_e514ecba14627868_001full.jpg

Safle (SAFLE) empowers users with a next-gen, multichain, non-custodial wallet and self-sovereign identity protocol on the Polygon Network, offering advanced security features and seamless asset management across multiple chains.

Introducing Safle: The Ultimate Multichain Wallet and Identity Protocol

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Safle (SAFLE), a next-generation, non-custodial wallet and self-sovereign identity protocol operating on the Polygon Network, designed to empower users with complete control over their digital assets across multiple blockchain networks. By integrating advanced features like multisignature and social recovery, Safle ensures robust security for user assets while facilitating seamless transactions and management of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and decentralized applications (dApps). The platform's user-friendly interface and comprehensive toolset make it easy for both retail users and developers to navigate the decentralized ecosystem.

At the heart of Safle is the SafleID, a smart contract-based identity wallet that supports Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain, enabling interoperable and portable digital identities. This wallet infrastructure allows users to store, transfer, and trade digital assets securely, while also providing an integrated identity mechanism that can be utilized across various blockchain applications. Additionally, SafleVault, with its six-layer encryption, offers flexible and secure private key management, ensuring that users' assets are protected whether stored on the cloud, mobile devices, or browsers.

Safle is committed to fostering a decentralized and democratized digital economy. The $SAFLE token plays a crucial role in this ecosystem, granting holders governance privileges to propose and vote on changes, thereby steering the development of the Safle platform. By providing a suite of developer tools, including SDKs and APIs, Safle also supports the creation and integration of decentralized applications, making the world of blockchain more accessible and user-centric. This holistic approach positions Safle as a pivotal player in the evolution of Web3 infrastructure and decentralized finance.

About SAFLE Token

Based on POLY, SAFLE has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The SAFLE token distribution is as follows: Community 12.900%, Staking Rewards 19.464%, Ecosystem 12.500%, Marketing 9.400%, Reserves unlocked 5.000%, Reserves vested 8.840%, Team 2.500%, Founders 11.515%, Early backers & Prior Allocations 15.000%, Previous releases 2.881%. The SAFLE token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on July 9, 2024. Investors who are interested in SAFLE can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Built-in features include NFT Discovery & Real World Assets Access, the Power of Cold Wallets with Smartphone Simplicity, Advanced Wallet Recovery Features, an Easy-to-Use Dashboard, Access via Biometrics, and Autodetection of ERC-20 Tokens. The active chains supported are Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Mantle, and Bitcoin, with upcoming chain additions such as Stacks, Avalanche, Polygon zkEVM, Base, Solana, and more. SAFLE also plans to launch on larger Tier 1 & 2 exchanges soon to boost accessibility.

Learn More about SAFLE Token:

Official Website: https://safle.com/

Contract: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x04b33078ea1aef29bf3fb29c6ab7b200c58ea126

Github: https://github.com/getsafle

Medium: https://safle.medium.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/saflechat

Twitter: https://x.com/GetSafle

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/F7QbdGanQf

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215939

SOURCE: LBank