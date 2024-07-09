Issuer: Builtech Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Acquisition

Builtech Group Acquires Majority Stake in Brion Group, Unlocking Joint Growth Potential on the Path to Market Leadership in Europe



Builtech Group acquires a majority stake in Brion Group to become one of Europe's leading players in the installation market.

As part of the acquisition, the companies Brion Invest, Nytorp Energy Group, UTK Activ El, and Trafiksystem Väst are brought together under the Brion Group umbrella.

The acquisition establishes a strong market position in the Nordics for Builtech.

Brion Group will serve as a hub for expansion and investment for Builtech in the Swedish market and into neighboring markets. Stockholm, 8th of July 2024 - Brion Group, a leading Swedish company in technical services and installation solutions for properties, announced today that they have become part of Builtech Group. The acquisition also includes Nytorp Energy Group, UTK Activ El, and Trafiksystem i Väst. This step is a significant milestone for Brion Group to strengthen its market position in Sweden and accelerate its growth plans in the Nordics. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and will be completed within the next few weeks. Builtech Group will provide Brion Group with a strategic advantage in driving further expansion in Sweden and the Nordics. Both companies primarily operate in the B2B segment and are highly diversified in their end-user markets. Builtech has many years of experience and expertise in establishing and integrating installation companies into a common structure. In Builtech Group, Brion has found the right partner, who understands the industry and is ready to invest in joint growth in Northern Europe. The integration will not affect daily operations. © Brion Group Images can be downloaded here in high quality:

Anders Bådholm, CEO of Brion Invest, commented: "Bringing the four Swedish companies together under the Brion Group umbrella is a logical next step and strengthens our market position. Becoming part of Builtech Group will help us expand our geographic presence in the Nordics. Both companies are diversified within the B2B segment and share the same values and visions. We look forward to a successful future." Maurice Frhr. v. Dalwigk, CEO of Builtech Group, added: "We are delighted to welcome Brion to Builtech Group. As a well-established player in the market, Brion represents the perfect addition to support our growth strategy beyond the German-speaking market. We speak different languages, but we share the same culture - our employees are the heart of our companies. I look forward to a successful future as a strong group." The companies within Brion Group together generate a revenue of SEK 1.5 billion with approximately 500 employees, making them a significant part of the Swedish installation market. Through the acquisition, Builtech Group will achieve a revenue of SEK 6.3 billion and 2,050 employees. Brion's current management team will stay with the company and continue to be shareholders. They're goal remains the growth and success of the group. About Brion Group Brion Group consists of leading companies in eastern, western, and southern Sweden with a wide range of services in the areas of heating & sanitation, ventilation, and electrical (including traffic solutions). Brion Invest, Nytorp Energy Group, Trafiksystem Väst, and UTK Activ El deliver innovation, efficiency, and high-quality solutions across multiple business segments. Their combined expertise ensures comprehensive and tailored solutions for a diverse clientele. Their decentralized structure guarantees close customer contacts and makes them highly flexible. More information is available at: www.briongruppen.se

www.nytorpenergygroup.se About Builtech Group Builtech Group is a rapidly growing organization comprising 30 successful installation companies across the German-speaking region. With a total of 1,550 employees, its companies achieve a combined revenue of SEK 4.8 billion. As an integrated 360° provider in the field of technical building equipment (TBE), Builtech significantly impacts the transition to sustainable buildings. The group unites regional market leaders under its umbrella, facilitating synergies and knowledge transfer. Builtech ensures leadership succession, secures the future and development of its companies, and preserves their unique character. Builtech's mission is to bring craftsmanship into the future and the future into craftsmanship. As the leading total installation provider in the heart of Europe, Builtech offers comprehensive solutions in electrical & building automation, HVAC, climate & ventilation, and technical building facades. More information is available at: www.builtech.de/en

