Researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) will look to develop a redesigned PV panel that allows for easier recycling, having secured AUD 5 million ($3. 4 million) in federal government funding to help transform Australia's solar panel recycling industry. From pv magazine Australia A team of researchers from UNSW that has developed a method for recycling end-of-life solar panels that they say allows them to separate 99% of PV cell component materials has secured AUD 5 million to establish a new solar panel recycling research hub. The Australian Research Council (ARC) has awarded ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...