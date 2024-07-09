Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market Size to worth $634.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6%, says Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market, valued at $422.7 million in 2023, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to $634.1million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Owing to various advantages offered by minimally invasive procedures such as lesser pain, reduced risk of infection, shorter recovery time, and minimal scarring, there has been a significant increase in their adoption across various clinical applications over the recent past. Sacral nerve stimulation is a minimally invasive procedure requiring only a small incision to place the electrode lead in the sacral foramen.

Market Dynamics:

The global sacral nerve stimulation market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of overactive bladder and urge incontinence globally. According to the National Association for Continence, over 25 million Americans experience overactive bladder which is a progressive disease and more than 50% of the Americans between ages of 40 to 60 years are affected by overactive bladder. Further, rise in geriatric population and surge in obesity rates globally are also contributing to the increasing burden of overactive bladder. Obesity is one of the major risk factors for overactive bladder as it puts extra pressure on the bladder leading to improper bladder functioning.

Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $17.61 million Estimated Value by 2030 $36.38 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6% Historical Data 2018-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Form, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing health and fitness awareness • Growing inclination towards weight management and weight loss • Promotion and marketing activities by suppliers Restraints & Challenges • High cost associated with branded supplement • Concerns regarding product safety and side effects • Stringent regulations for product approval

Market Trends:

Rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures for urinary incontinence and development of novel stimulation devices are major market trends in global sacral nerve stimulation market. Minimally invasive procedures such as sacral nerve stimulation are often preferred over conventional surgical procedures due to benefits such as lesser pain, minimal scarring and faster recovery time. Further, introduction of technology advances such as recently launced tined leads for sacral nerve stimulation by Medtronic and Axonics which improve patient comfort and minimize complications are strengthening the market growth.

Market Opportunities:

The implantable SNS devices segment is expected to remain the most dominant segment over the forecast period owing to rising preference for permanent solutions to treat urinary incontinence and fecal incontinence. These devices provide long lasting treatment effects without requiring repeat surgery.

The external SNS devices segment is expected to witness lucrative growth owing to their advantage of being non-invasive and offering patients and physicians the option to trial therapy before committing to implantable devices. This reduces healthcare costs and helps higher patient acceptance rates.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global sacral nerve stimulation market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and fecal incontinence.

On the basis of product type, the implantable SNS devices segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to long lasting treatment effects without requiring repeat surgery.

On the basis of application, the urinary and fecal incontinence segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to high prevalence of these conditions worldwide.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to supportive reimbursement policies and high awareness about SNS therapy.

Key players operating in the global sacral nerve stimulation market include Medtronic plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Nervo Corp, Stimwave Technologies Inc., Axonisc, Inc., Synapse Biomedical, Uroplastry, St. Jude Medical, Congentix Medical, and others. These players are focused on developing advanced therapeutics to strengthen their market position.

Recent Developments:

In February 2022, Medtronic plc, announced that it received approval from the US. Food and Drug Administration for InterStim X the next generation of the InterStim system portfolio's recharge-free device- and it is available immediately.

In January 2023, Axonics, Inc, is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's fourth-generation rechargeable sacral neuromodulation system.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Implantable SNS Devices

External SNS Devices

Accessories

By Application:

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Chronic Pain

Others

By End User:

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region:

North America:

U.S.



Canada

Latin America:

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East:

GCC Countries



Israel



Rest of Middle East

Africa:

South Africa



North Africa



Central Africa

