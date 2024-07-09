London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - Maker&Son, the leader in sustainable luxury for furniture, is proud to announce their new Circular Initiative allowing customers to donate or sell back their Maker&Son sofas, to be refreshed and made available for purchase at a pre-loved price point.

This initiative aligns with Maker&Son's commitment to creating lifetime products - future-proofing the lifecycle of their sofas, reducing waste, and addressing a significant gap in the market for high-quality, sustainable furniture options. By offering an eco-friendly solution, the Circular Initiative aims to ensure that the exquisite craftsmanship and timeless design of Maker&Son sofas can also be accessed and enjoyed more widely.

Bradley Coulson, Managing Director of Maker&Son expressed his enthusiasm for the new initiative:

"At Maker&Son, we believe it is important to take responsibility for the items we produce. While all our furniture is built to last a lifetime, sometimes life changes and with it our living arrangements and the needs we have for furniture in our homes. We find that our sofas are often handed down or passed on through families and friends, and our new Circular Initiative provides a natural extension to this. By widening the opportunity to own a 'pre-loved' piece of furniture to new audiences over time we can prolong and future-proof the lifecycle of our sofas further as well as offer an alternative to buying new - with items being refreshed and resold at a lower price point than our newly made-to-order pieces."

Olivia, Head of Product Development at Maker&Son highlighted the meticulous process behind refreshing each sofa:

"We take immense pride in creating long-lasting, timeless furniture using the highest quality natural materials and value the craftsmanship and time that goes into making each piece. As part of our work to create a more sustainable landscape within the luxury furniture industry, we are continuously exploring new and innovative ways to extend the use of our furniture wherever possible. Through our Circular Initiative, we ensure that every item sent to us is carefully inspected, restored, and refreshed to meet our exacting standards. This process will allow us to maintain the high quality and unparalleled levels of comfort that our brand is known for well into the future."

Available from September 2024, customers who are interested in the Circular Initiative can easily register their existing Maker&Son sofa for evaluation. Once approved, these sofas will undergo a thorough refurbishment process before being made available for purchase on the Maker&Son website.

For more information on the Circular Initiative, please visit makerandson.com or enquire with the UK team at newenquiries.uk@makerandson.com or call 0800 808 5408.



Contact Person:

Amelia Johnson

