The French authorities have identified Carbon and Holosolis solar factories as "projects of national interest," with streamlined administrative proceedings for their approvals. From pv magazine France French solar module producers Carbon and Holosolis have secured "project of national interest" status from the French authorities for their solar module factory projects. "This is a major milestone for our development," said Carbon Director Etienne Roche told pv magazine. The green industry law issued in October 2023 created the concept of "projects of national interest," allowing developers to benefit ...

