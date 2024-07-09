Following the introduction of the company's new lightweight and dust-resistant solar modules at SNEC 2024, Dr. Zi Ouyang, Vice President and CTO of JA Solar, discusses the technologies that the company is focused on for the future. What new products did JA Solar unveil at SNEC this time? Dr. Zi Ouyang: At SNEC 2024, JA Solar introduced its long-awaited lightweight n-type single-glass module, featuring a low-moisture permeability backsheet and low-acid ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) film, significantly reducing module weight. The new module incorporates our patented dust prevention design, enhancing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...