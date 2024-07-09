CLUJ, ROMANIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2024 - RebelDot, a leading software development company specializing in innovative digital solutions, has recently received the prestigious Best Place to Work Certification for the second consecutive year. This recognition underscores RebelDot's steadfast commitment to nurturing a workplace culture that fosters employee satisfaction, growth, and fulfillment.
As RebelDot continues to expand its footprint in the software development landscape, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding its core values of togetherness, care, growth, fulfilment, and fun while delivering cutting-edge digital solutions to clients worldwide.
Each year, the Best Places to Work program in Romania collaborates with a wide range of organizations across various industries. Through these partnerships, the program plays a vital role in assessing, benchmarking, and enhancing HR practices, providing invaluable tools and expertise to drive meaningful and lasting organizational transformations.
