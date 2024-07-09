Mountain View, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - EOS Data Analytics, a provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics, is proud to announce the release of its latest white paper, "Remote Sensing Analytics in Agriculture 2023." This document emerges from the synthesis of extensive market research and analysis conducted within the EOSDA Crop Monitoring platform.

White Paper by EOS Data Analytics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/215710_12bfcab2544ccbd0_001full.jpg

Aimed at a broad audience of food producers, agronomists, business owners, and technology enthusiasts, the white paper is designed to shed light on how advanced remote sensing analytics are becoming instrumental in agricultural practices, enhancing productivity, and promoting sustainable growth in the industry.

Developed through EOS Data Analytics' pioneering efforts, "Remote Sensing Analytics in Agriculture 2023" reflects on the current trends and the dynamic shifts within the sector, driven by the advent of satellite-powered technologies. It serves as a testament to the company's dedication to advancing precision agriculture and sustainable farming through cutting-edge satellite imagery and AI applications.

Key highlights from the white paper include:

Agricultural Trends and Market Overviews: A detailed exploration of the AgriTech market from 2022 to 2030, highlighting significant growth areas and technological adoption.

Farm Practices through EOSDA Crop Monitoring: Analysis of data from over 242,000 users across 185 countries, providing a unique glimpse into the worldwide agricultural landscape.

Global Adoption of Satellite Imagery Analytics : Insights into how farmers and agribusinesses worldwide are integrating satellite technology to refine crop monitoring and management.

Technological Impact and Future Prospects: EOSDA leaders share the company's plans for 2024 to answer the industry's current challenges.

This comprehensive document is instrumental for anyone involved in the agricultural sector, from C-level executives to field agronomists, seeking to navigate the complexities of modern farming with informed decision-making and strategic planning.

"Remote Sensing Analytics in Agriculture 2023" dives deep into various aspects, such as market breakups by components, solutions, software services, and applications, offering readers an extensive understanding of the current state and future direction of remote sensing in agriculture.

With the global digital agriculture market experiencing robust growth, this white paper highlights the essential role of remote sensing analytics in driving efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in the agricultural sector.

You are welcome to download the white paper here.

Contact:

Ilona Petrova,

PR Specialist at EOS Data Analytics

pr@eosda.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215710

SOURCE: PRNews OU