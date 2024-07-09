Landsec works with Smart Spaces to roll out new Landsec Experience app across its whole London workplace portfolio

LONDON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsec, one of the UK's leading commercial real estate companies, is launching an optimised Landsec Experience app across its entire London portfolio of prime workplaces using Smart Spaces' smart building OS.

The new app is designed to help people who work in Landsec's buildings get the most from their time in and around their offices. In addition to digital access control, it provides office customers with access to a range of personalised experiences, events and discounts along with the latest information about their workplaces, through their smartphones and smartwatches.

The app also integrates with Landsec's flexible office brand - Myo - allowing Landsec customers to book meeting rooms and events spaces through the app in Piccadilly, The City of London, Southbank and Victoria. In line with Landsec's wider focus on leveraging data and insights to improve customer experiences, the app will also enable two-way consumer feedback for Landsec with customer surveys to better understand how its buildings are being used and any opportunities for its services to be enhanced.

The Landsec Experience app will also provide contactless entry for customers, aligned with Landsec's strategy to deliver digital-led solutions which enhance guest experience. At all London locations, access credentials can now be stored in digital wallets to make this a seamless experience.

To facilitate this, Landsec has optimised the technology throughout its spaces with upgraded doors readers in many buildings, as well as implementing HID Mobile Access. This makes it straightforward to deal with all the licensing and credential management for tenants and visitors, as well as setting building access rights which is now all done quickly and remotely.

Oliver Knight, Head of Workplace at Landsec said: "Alongside our exciting plans to activate our places and buildings, the Landsec Experience app is designed to help the people who work in our spaces get the most out of their time in and around the office. By launching this optimised Landsec Experience app, with even more capabilities, we're providing a personalised and digital user experience which will enhance the working week for everyone who uses our workplaces."

Today, registered users simply have to download the Landsec Experience app to then use their Android or Apple smartphones or watches to have quick and seamless access by holding their device near any HID reader to open the turnstiles and doors automatically.

Smart Spaces' OS provides easy central control with the ability to modify the app per building and an architecture designed to allow access control software from multiple vendors to be incorporated easily.

Dan Drogman, Smart Spaces' Chief Executive Officer, says, "We're delighted to support Landsec with the development of its customer experience app and introduction of mobile access. It's an important step on their smart building journey with our OS platform capable of scaling with them. It helps a customer like Landsec maximise the investment in its estate to the full."

Click here for pictures

Notes to editors

About Smart Spaces. Visit www.smartspaces.app

About Landsec. Visit https://landsec.com

About HID. Visit www.hidglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Tom Herbst

tom@tomherbstpr.co.uk

07768 145571

0207 274 9937

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/landsec-works-with-smart-spaces-to-roll-out-new-landsec-experience-app-across-its-whole-london-workplace-portfolio-302191863.html