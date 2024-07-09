There Be Giants Reveals the Blueprint for Building a Positive Employee Experience

There Be Giants (TBG) has just released The Heart of HR: Strategies for Building a Positive Employee Experience Guide. This new guide helps businesses focus on their employees and build a positive company culture.

To effectively navigate workplace changes, prioritising employee experience is key. Research from BetterBuys found that employees with professional development opportunities are 34% more likely to stay in their role compared to those without. A study conducted by Quantum Workplace also found that workers who believe their success will be recognised are nearly three times more likely to be highly engaged than peers who don't.

Lawrence Walsh, Managing Director of There Be Giants, shared his thoughts: "To get the best from your employees, you need to invest in creating a strong company culture. A culture that inspires and motivates them. When employees feel valued, supported, and appreciated, productivity and overall employee experience soar. At TBG, we champion putting people first. This not only enhances their experience but also drives business success - it's a win-win for everyone."

The guide provides practical strategies for the future of work, such as investing in continuous learning, recognising achievements, fostering open communication, and creating an inclusive work environment that prioritises work-life balance. Identifying and recognising your employees' needs is key to discovering what motivates your team.

Discover more about the value of building a people-first workplace and download The Heart of HR: Strategies for Building a Positive Employee Experience Guide by visiting There Be Giants.

There Be Giants is an employee experience consultancy specialising in creating high-performing teams, which results in better productivity and business outcomes. They focus on building fostering a culture of continuous improvement, working closely with businesses to drive growth and success. For more information, visit There Be Giants.

